Ohio State coordinator named as potential James Franklin Penn State replacement
Penn State’s firing of James Franklin on Sunday sent shockwaves through the college football world, leading to one major question: Who is the next head coach going to be?
After an embarrassing 22-21 loss to Northwestern on Saturday dropped the Nittany Lions to 3-3, the program decided to move on from the second-winningest coach in school history.
College football analyst Joel Klatt said on his show Monday that he sees four potential fits: Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule, Duke head coach Manny Diaz, Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti and Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline.
Cignetti signed an eight-year contract extension last season, and Indiana has made a significant investment in his philosophy, particularly within the transfer portal.
The other two head coaches mentioned have direct ties to Penn State. Rhule is a university alum, while Diaz served as the Nittany Lions’ defensive coordinator before taking the head coaching job at Duke in 2024.
So what makes Hartline appealing?
Before being promoted to offensive coordinator at Ohio State, Hartline spent six seasons as the Buckeyes’ wide receivers coach, where he developed and recruited some of the Big Ten’s and NFL’s most productive receivers.
Among his most notable players was 2023 Biletnikoff Award winner Marvin Harrison Jr., who set the school record for 100-yard games with 15 and became the first two-time All-America receiver in program history.
Other top receivers brought in and developed by the 38-year-old Ohio native include first-round NFL draft picks Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Garrett Wilson and Emeka Egbuka.
Hartline also played a major role in recruiting Heisman Trophy candidate Jeremiah Smith and projected 2026 first-round pick Carnell Tate.
Penn State’s offense has long struggled to produce high-caliber receivers who can separate, making Hartline’s reputation even more enticing. The Buckeyes’ offensive output this season has been among the best in the nation.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Sayin leads the country in completion percentage at 78.4, easing into a starting role under Hartline’s system. Ohio State ranks seventh in yards per game (421.5), eighth in passing yards and sixth in points per game through six contests.
Hartline’s combination of recruiting success and on-field production has made him one of the most talked-about young coaching candidates in college football.
With Penn State seeking to make a splash and return to playoff contention in 2026, taking a chance on a young and proven offensive mind could help the Nittany Lions capture their first national championship since 1986.