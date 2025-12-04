Possible offensive coordinator candidates who could replace Ohio State's Brian Hartline

Ohio State received disappointing news on Wednesday morning when co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline accepted the head coaching position at South Florida.

With Hartline set to depart, the Buckeyes will need to find a new offensive coordinator to step into his shoes.

Here are some candidates that Ohio State should consider targeting for the role.

Chip Kelly

Kelly is an easy choice given his recent track record as Ohio State's offensive coordinator, where he played a significant role in leading the Buckeyes to a national championship last season.

This offseason, he took on the same position with the Raiders, but unfortunately, Las Vegas let him go just a few weeks ago and still hasn't accepted any new coaching role.

Kevin Wilson

Another former Ohio State offensive coordinator could be a strong candidate for the position. Wilson served as the Buckeyes' offensive coordinator from 2017 to 2022 before taking over as head coach at Tulsa. However, after being let go by Tulsa last season, he is now working as an offensive analyst at Oklahoma.

Andy Kotelnicki

Kotelnicki is the offensive coordinator for Penn State, but his job may be in jeopardy following the firing of head coach James Franklin. Although the Nittany Lions have yet to appoint a new head coach, Kotelnicki could remain with the team. However, Ohio State might seize the opportunity to try to recruit him.

Brian Daboll

On Nov. 10, the New York Giants parted ways with head coach Brian Daboll, and now he might be a potential candidate for the Buckeyes. While most of Daboll's experience comes from the NFL, he did spend a year as Alabama's offensive coordinator in 2017.

Daboll could secure an NFL coaching position in the offseason, but if Ohio State presents him with an offer in the coming weeks, he might jump at it rather than hold out for his NFL options.

Keenan Bailey

Bailey is currently in his eighth season with the Ohio State coaching staff and has taken on the role of tight ends coach since 2023. Bailey understands the dynamics of working under head coach Ryan Day and is well-versed in the offense's preferred style. It might be a stretch for Bailey to step into the role of Ohio State's offensive coordinator, but if anyone on the staff deserves a promotion, it's likely him.

Although Hartline is moving on, the Buckeyes should still find themselves in a favorable position, as coaching at Ohio State is considered one of the premier opportunities in the sport.