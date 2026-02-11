USC vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 11

The Ohio State Buckeyes have been trading wins and losses for a while, with their most recent loss coming at the hands of their rival, the Michigan Wolverines.

They'll look to get back on track tonight when they host the USC Trojans, who have rattled off three straight wins against Rutgers, Indiana, and Penn State.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's Big Ten matchup.

USC vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

USC +7.5 (-110)

Ohio State -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

USC +260

Ohio State -325

Total

OVER 151.5 (-110)

UNDER 151.5 (-110)

USC vs. Ohio State How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 11

Game Time: 6:30 pm ET

Venue: Value City Arena

How to Watch (TV): BTN

USC Record: 18-6 (7-6 in Big Ten)

Ohio State Record: 15-8 (7-6 in Big Ten)

USC vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

USC is 6-3 ATS in its last nine games

The UNDER is 5-1 in USC's last six road games

USC is 5-0 ATS in its last five games as an underdog

Ohio State is 6-13-1 ATS in its last 20 games vs. Big Ten opponents

USC vs. Ohio State Key Player to Watch

Bruce Thornton, G - Ohio State Buckeyes

Bruce Thornton is the heart and soul of this Ohio State team. He's averaging 19.2 points per game, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals, all of which lead the Buckeyes. He's also averaging 5.3 rebounds per game. He's coming off a performance against Michigan where he shot just 37.5% from the field, so he'll hope to get back to his usual dominant ways tonight.

USC vs. Ohio State Prediction and Pick

There's not enough to separate these two teams for me to justify laying the points with Ohio State as a favorite. The Buckeyes' shooting numbers have been better this season, but the Trojans' have been better defensively.

What could end up making the biggest difference is the lack of interior defense by Ohio State. USC attacks the front court of their opponents, and now they get to face an Ohio State team that struggles to defend the interior. They allow their opponents to shoot 52.1% from two-point range, which ranks 205th in college basketball.

I'll take the points with USC in this one.

Pick: USC +7.5 (-110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

