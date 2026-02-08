Where Might Ohio State’s Sonny Styles Land in NFL Draft?

Sonny Styles doesn't have the same sizzle as Ohio State teammate, and likely top-3 NFL Draft pick, Arvell Reese, but he's arguably more consistent than his fellow Buckeye linebacker. He began his Ohio State career as a safety before moving to linebacker ahead of the 2024 season.

He finished his senior season with 83 tackles, one sack and one interception a season after totaling 100 tackles and six sacks.

That consistency along with his own impressive size (6-foot-4, 243 pounds) has Styles penciled in as a surefire first round Draft pick, likely not far from where Reese will be selected. And though the value of non-edge rushing linebackers like Styles has slipped across the NFL as the game's moved even more toward passing, a player of Styles' skillset and football IQ is still highly sought after.

Case in point, Styles is a sure tackler (PFF College had him as the highest-graded tackler in college football during the 2025 season), and he played in an NFL defense under Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

Add in the fact that the Cleveland Browns' Carson Schwesinger, a middle linebacker, was named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year on Thursday night, and it's easy to see why someone like Styles would be shooting up draft boards ahead of next month's NFL combine.

So where exactly will Styles make his next home? It's anyone's guess but the smart money's on a team drafting within the first 20 picks in April. Maybe even one with a star on their helmet.

Styles Is A Popular Pick In The NFC East

NFL Network Draft guru Daniel Jeremiah mocked Styles to Washington with the seventh overall pick. That's just five spots behind Reese, whom just about everyone envisions going second to the New York Jets. USA Today envisions the Rams trading up with Dallas to bring Styles to Hollywood at pick number 20.

AtoZ Sports also envisions Dallas being involved in a trade for the Ohio State captain and wearer of the Block O jersey. Only this time, it's the Cowboys landing Styles with the ninth pick after dealing with Kansas City.

ESPN Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. also has Styles landing in Big D, though this time with their own pick, 12. Kiper's ESPN Draft counterpart, Matt Miller, has Styles heading to ... wait for it ... Dallas!

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held April 23rd - 25th in Pittsburgh. Once Round One kicks off it won't be long before Styles' new home is revealed.

If I'm Sonny Styles and we're just a little over two months out from Draft night, I might start looking for real estate in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

If I'm Jerry Jones or Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer I'm working behind the scenes to get word through to Styles' agent that the soon-to-be rookie should decline any real estate advice offered by former Cowboy Michael Irvin. Dallas' famed "White House" is quite a bit different than the one in D.C.

Google it.

Just don't use your work computer.