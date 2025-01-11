Ohio State Star Offers Wild Take on Buckeyes' Huge TD Drive
The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Texas Longhorns by a score of 28-14 in the Cotton Bowl on Friday night, and while the biggest highlight was certainly Jack Sawyer's strip sack that he returned 83 yards for a score, perhaps the most pivotal moment of the night was Ohio State's go-ahead touchdown earlier in the fourth quarter.
With the game tied at 14 apiece beginning the final frame, the Buckeyes embarked on a 13-play, 88-yard touchdown drive that ate up 7:45 of clock and gave them a 21-14 lead.
Sawyer salted the game away with his big play later, but it was that prior possession that really changed the momentum for Ohio State.
Afterward, Buckeyes offensive lineman Donovan Jackson dropped a wild, hilarious take on his team's big-time drive.
“We knew the momentum was going to and from, and we felt as an O-line that the run lanes were starting to open up a little bit," Jackson told reporters. "And so when that happened, in the huddle, like, (Josh) Fryar and I were yelling, like, ‘We've got to go now.’ Like, ‘This is the drive we've got to execute on.' ... So we knew that we had to drive down the field because that's what they're going to give us, so we're going to take what they give us. But being able to execute, man, it's a drop-your-nuts moment right there.”
That marked the second time Jackson used the "drop your nuts" term this year, as he also mentioned it following Ohio State's pivotal win over the Penn State Nittany Lions back in November.
Considering how much the tide appeared to be turning in Texas' favor during the second half on Friday evening, that extended drive by Jackson and Co. was definitely the most critical moment of the Cotton Bowl.
Now, the Buckeyes will face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the National Championship Game on Jan. 20.