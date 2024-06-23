Ohio State Eyeing Toledo Guard Via NCAA Transfer Portal
The Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Jake Diebler have reloaded the roster via the transfer portal ahead of his first full season at the helm, but they’ve been in the mix for some additional names in the middle of this offseason.
Per The Portal Report, Ohio State has reached out to Toledo transfer Tyler Cochran, who recently de-committed from Oregon State after originally committing to the Beavers in May.
The Bolingbrook, IL. native played the first two seasons of his career at Northern Illinois before transferring to Ball State for the 2021-22 season. Cochran then transferred to Toledo, where he spent the past two years. He’s now looking for what could be the fourth stop of his collegiate career.
Per the report, other interested programs include Indiana State, Marshall, Fresno State, Drake, San Diego State, Hawaii, and a potential return to Toledo.
Cochran is coming off an impressive season with the Rockets. Even as a 6-2, 225-pound guard, he led the team with a career-best 6.4 rebounds per game while also finishing with the second-highest scoring average of his career (14.4).
Toledo finished the season with a 20-12 record thanks to some big performances by Cochran. He finished in double figures in 25 of 32 games, which included a season-high 33 points on 13 of 16 shooting in an 88-87 win over Marshall on Dec. 13. He also added four double-doubles.
Cochran has flown a bit under the radar in the portal this offseason, but could be a solid pickup for Diebler and the Buckeyes due to his scoring ability and rebounding prowess. Ohio State has already put together a transfer class that includes Meechie Johnson (South Carolina), Sean Stewart (Duke), Micah Parrish (San Diego State) and Aaron Bradshaw (Kentucky).
The Buckeyes will be tipping off their 2024-25 regular season in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Nov. 4 against the Texas Longhorns as part of the Hall of Fame Series.