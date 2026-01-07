Ohio State five-star wide receiver entered the transfer portal

It is a crazy time in college football, where you will never know a player’s intentions are after the season, even if you haven’t heard anything pointing towards a departure from a program.

That is the case with five-star true freshman wide receiver Quincy Porter, as Pete Nakos and Hayes Fawcett are reporting that he is entering the transfer portal.

Porter has been with the Buckeyes for just one season, playing in just three games in his true freshman year. As it is not uncommon for freshman receivers to sit behind the loads of talent that are ahead of them at Ohio State.

Porter totaled just four receptions and 59 yards in those three games.

Porter was the fourth-ranked wide receiver in the 2025 class according to 247 Sports, behind Dakorien Moore, Kaliq Lockett, and Jerome Myles. Porter was the 31st-ranked overall player in the 2025 class, as a true five-star.

This news seems to hit a bit harder after Carnell Tate officially announced his intention to enter the NFL Draft. He is expected to be a top ten pick and follow the long line of successful pass catchers from OSU. Tate was expected to enter the draft, but the timing just makes it worse.

This news comes after former 2024 four-star wide receiver Mylan Graham also entered the transfer portal, making the Porter news more confusing.

Porter seemed to be working towards a starting spot in his sophomore season, with Tate gone, Graham gone, Porter was expected to take a much bigger role in the upcoming season. There is always the chance that Porter returns to Ohio State, which we have seen many times in the past couple of days as the transfer portal officially opened.

If Porter were to officially play elsewhere, it would force Ohio State to look at more options at wideout in the portal. Cam Coleman, the transfer from Auburn, is the top name in the portal who is currently uncommitted. The pitch to be at Ohio State for a wide receiver can not be matched.

Chase Hendricks from Ohio University is another name that Ohio State could look at as another productive wideout. He has set visits to Cal and Purdue, but if Ohio State wants him, they will get him. Hendricks showed out against the Buckeyes this year with three receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Regardless, losing Porter will hurt; hopefully, there is a chance to retain the star freshman.