Ohio State loses quarterback to Louisville in transfer portal days after playoff loss

Ever since the devastating 24-14 loss to the Miami Hurricanes in the Cotton Bowl and College Football Playoffs, the Ohio State Buckeyes have been losing players left and right in the chaos of the transfer portal.

Once again, the transfer portal strikes the Buckeyes hard as the depth at quarterback took a massive hit. On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett reported that Buckeyes backup signal caller Lincoln Kienholz will be heading to Louisville to compete for the Cardinals' starting quarterback job.

Kienholz played at Ohio State for three seasons, serving as the team's backup throughout. He played in games during the 2023 and 2025 seasons, throwing for 250 yards and rushing for another 68 yards, scoring three total touchdowns in that span.

Coming out of high school, Kienholz was a four-star recruit as one of the top 250 prospects in the nation. He was the top player coming out of South Dakota and the 15th overall quarterback in the country.

The Buckeyes will be losing one of the most athletic quarterbacks on the roster, as he had a knack for showing off his speed on the run. He had 66 yards and two touchdowns on the ground this season for Ohio State.

He was able to show off his accuracy on his throws this season, after completing only 45% in 2023. This season, he went 11 of 14 with his passes, completing 78.6% of his passes for 139 yards and one touchdown.

Ohio State is left with an interesting situation at quarterback, as they now have two quarterbacks in the transfer portal. Mason Maggs was the other signal caller who joined the transfer portal after the loss to Miami. In total, 14 players are leaving Ohio State and looking for new homes elsewhere.

For incoming freshmen on the Buckeyes, Luke Fahey, out of Mission Viejo, California, is joining the program. Fahey was ranked as the 27th-best quarterback out of the 2026 class.

The Buckeyes will obviously still have Julian Sayin as the starter at quarterback for next season. Backing Sayin up will be Trey Robinette, Tavien St. Clair, and Kolton Stover.

With Kienholz's departure from the football program, the Buckeyes still have a ton of talent at quarterback and a position set up for success in the future. Sayin should hold on to the job in 2026, but who will take over for him once he leaves is a whole other story that won't have to be addressed anytime soon.