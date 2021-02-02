EA Sports Announces Return of College Football Video Game

College football fans across the country are rejoicing this afternoon as EA Sports announced that it is working on releasing a new version of the "EA Sports College Football" video game for the first time in seven years.

The last version of the video game was NCAA Football 14, which featured Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson on the cover. The game has the ability to import updated rosters, but that's the best fans could do for now to play with their favorite college teams on their video game systems.

EA Sports did not announce a release date - or even a time where they would announce a release date - so there's still a bit of mystery as to the timing of all this happening. But the important thing here is that significant progress has been made toward bringing the game back, and a lot of that has to do with the impending Name, Image and Likeness legislation. It shouldn't be much longer before college athletes are legally allowed to profit off of their NIL and that was a big reason for the game's production being cancelled in the first place.

Two important things to note here: according to ESPN, because those laws have not yet passed, the game makers will build the game without names of real college players to keep the game in adherence with NCAA rules. But if and when those laws change, they can modify it to include current players. That said, the game will be produced regardless of the NIL law.

EA Sports is also partnering with a collegiate licensing company to make sure the branding for all schools is up to date. They want all of the school mascots, game day traditions and uniforms to appropriately reflect current day.

Regardless of when the game hits the shelves, this is a great day for college football fans!

