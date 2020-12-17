Report: Tom Herman Wants Out of Texas

The former Ohio State offensive coordinator is not happy with the state of affairs in Austin and reportedly wants out.

It's hard to really know for sure how much validity there was to the "Urban Meyer-to-Texas" conversation earlier this month. But the longer this story continues, it makes you wonder how tenable the situation is for Tom Herman and the Longhorns.



According to Gene Sapakoff of the Charleston Post and Courier in Charleston, South Carolina, Tom Herman pretty seriously wants out of Austin, Texas. Here's what he told ESPN's Paul Finebaum recently.

Finebaum: "What is your impression so far of Shane Beamer at South Carolina?" Sapakoff: "Well Paul, I'll tell you, I like him a lot more than say Tom Herman, who I've been told called Ray Tanner (the South Carolina athletic director) and I'm not going to say he begged for the job but my sources say that he was quite interested."

Well then.

Perhaps I'm naïve, but I have a hard time thinking something like that happens regularly. I can't imagine that coaches are in the business of calling other athletic directors and pleading for a chance to come take an open vacancy elsewhere.

Herman left Urban Meyer's staff in Columbus after a successful stint as the Buckeyes offensive coordinator to take the head coaching job at the University of Houston. Herman's final year with Ohio State was the magical 2014 national championship season. He did a fantastic job with the Cougars, leading them to a 22-4 run over three years with several notable victories.

It turned into a 5-year contract offer from the biggest athletic department in America, which he expected. The 45-year old Herman reportedly makes $5 million per year to coach the Texas Longhorns, which by many accounts he's done a reasonably good job of doing. But there are few places where the spotlight is brighter and the pressure is that intense. He is 31-18 in his three years and he's won a bowl game every season. But he has never really been in the College Football Playoff conversation.

Ohio State National Signing Day Grades ... Offensive | Defensive

Over the past several weeks, there have been reports on everything from Texas courting Urban Meyer to gauge his interest in coming out of retirement, to Urban's wife Shelley supposedly looking at real estate on Zillow in Austin (which she laughed about on Twitter).

Meanwhile, Texas AD Chris del Conte issued a statement about all of the speculation regarding Tom Herman's job, which basically told everyone to take a step back and that Herman wasn't going anywhere.

But that doesn't mean that Herman is happy and if Gene Sapakoff's source is correct, Herman is looking for an early exit.

