Defensive Grades: Ohio State Football Class of 2021

Here's how we think the Buckeyes did bringing in an extremely talented defensive group.

Ohio State is not quite done yet, but most of its 2021 recruiting class is now signed. That means it is time to hand out grades for the Buckeyes class. Grades are based on a combination of meeting numbers needs, impact talent, scheme fit and how well players at each position complement each other.

We already broke down the offense, now it's time to look at the defense.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Grade: A

Signees: DE Jack Sawyer, DT Michael Hall, DT Tyleik Willams

With the way Ohio State recruited defensive end the last three seasons there wasn’t much of a need for volume in the 2021 class. The Buckeyes needed impact, and they got it by landing Jack Sawyer, the No. 3 player in the country according to SI All-American.

What Sawyer lacks in pure explosiveness he makes up for with strong all-around athleticism, powerful hands, an advanced pass rushing repertoire and elite block destruction ability. He didn’t play as a senior but racked up 19.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks as a junior. His combination of athleticism, power and production make him one of the nation’s best edge players.

There was a bigger need for numbers at defensive tackle after the Buckeyes didn’t sign a pure DT in the 2020 class. Landing Michael Hall and Tyleik Williams gives Ohio State what it needed from a numbers, talent and size standpoint.

Hall, the nation’s No. 78 player and No. 9 defensive tackle, is a disruptive and powerful interior player that can play over the center or as a three-technique. During his senior season he lined up on the edge and showed the ability to rush the quarterback from the outside. An interior player at the next level, Hall has the tools to be a difference maker getting after the quarterback from the inside.

Hall brings the athleticism and Williams brings the beef. The Virginia native will need to work on his hand technique, but he has the size and tools to develop into an impactful interior defender.

If Ohio State is able to land J.T. Tuimoloau in February this grade jumps up to an A+.

LINEBACKER

Grade: B

Signees: Reid Carrico

Ohio State has been steady from a numbers standpoint at linebacker, but it needed to continue upgrading the talent level at the position. Landing Reid Carrico gives Ohio State one of the top defenders in the Midwest.

Carrico has the ideal blend of instincts, high football IQ, quickness and closing ability. When he arrives at the ball he does so with force, and he’s a sound football player. His footwork and balance are outstanding, and at the prep level they are on full display on both sides of the ball. He has all the traits Ohio State needs at inside linebacker.

If Jaylen Johnson ends up at linebacker, or if the Buckeyes can land another linebacker in February this grade goes up, but right now the class is a man short at the position.

SECONDARY

Grade: A-

Signees: Denzel Burke, Jantzen Dunn, Jordan Hancock, Jakailin Johnson, Jaylen Johnson, Andre Turrentine

Ohio State landed outstanding depth, length and versatility in this six-man secondary class.

St. Louis cornerback Jakailin Johnson is the kind of pure cover corner that Kerry Coombs has thrived at turning into NFL players in the past. He’s long, athletic and instinctive, and could make an early impact for the Buckeyes.

Flipping Jordan Hancock from Clemson was huge for the Buckeyes and gave the staff a pair of Top 100 cornerbacks. Hancock ranks as the No. 53 player in the country, using his top-notch length, superb quickness and instincts to thrive on the edge.

A future secondary alignment of Johnson and Hancock outside and Denzel Burke in the slot is an exciting possibility for the Buckeyes. Burke is an explosive athlete that dominates as a wideout and cornerback at the prep level, and he could play either position in college. He also has the size to eventually grow into a safety in college. 6-foot-2 cornerback Jantzen Dunn is another dual-threat secondary weapon.

Tennessee native Andre Turrentine is a talented running back and defensive back. He’s a strong and physical athlete that could play cornerback or safety at the next level. He’s another athlete that could thrive in the slot due to his strength, agility and speed.

Jaylen Johnson is an alley safety that shows high level awareness and tackling ability. He could potentially grow into a linebacker, but right now he projects to be on the back end.

GRADE KEY

A — Elite / College Football Playoff caliber

B — Outstanding / Top 15 caliber

C — Solid / Borderline Top 25 caliber

D — Subpar / Not good enough

F — Disaster

