Ohio State Football's Jeremiah Smith Gets Absurd Praise Heading into 2025 Season
The Ohio State Buckeyes football team will have some questions to answer, especially early on in the season. The team lost several big-time talents at many key positions, including on both the offensive and defensive line.
Replacing experienced players on the defensive side is going to be easier said than done, but when you have stars like Jeremiah Smith and Caleb Downs leading the charge, things shouldn't be too complicated for Ryan Day and company.
Smith will be returning to Columbus for his sophomore season after putting up some historic numbers in 2024. Smith totaled 1,315 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. Those just didn't lead Big Ten freshmen, but it led the entire conference for all receivers. He had 47 rushing yards and another score on the ground. Smith's first season was one for the record books, and he should be able to improve upon that in 2025.
Pro Football Focus recently broke down the receivers that will be returning to school in 2025, and Smith was atop the list with Makai Lemon from USC coming in second. Funny enough, there isn't any SEC receivers on the list with the Big Ten having three of the top weapons.
The main question surrounding Smith and the Buckeyes offense is more about who is set to replace will Howard. Julian Sayin is the obvious name, and he is expected to be the opening-day starting quarterback.
However, Howard came with loads of experience from Kansas State, and replacing that leadership and poise, especially with a top-five matchup against Texas to kick off the season in late August at Ohio Stadium, will be a huge test for the Buckeyes early on.
Regardless, having Smith is going to make matters far easier for Sayin and the Brian Hartline-led offense. He should command at least a cornerback and safety help at almost all times, freeing up Max Klare and Carnell Tate to have 1-on-1 matchups that Sayin can expose.
With Smith in Columbus, the Buckeyes should be primed for another dominant 2025.