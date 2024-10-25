Ohio State Football: Preview and Prediction Week 9 vs Nebraska Cornhuskers
After suffering a heartbreaking loss in Week 7, the Ohio State Buckeyes are looking to bounce back against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Here's everything you need to know before the Week 9 contest.
No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes vs Nebraska Cornhuskers
Columbus, OH
12:00 PM
FOX
The Buckeyes' defense has been under heavy criticism since giving up 496 total yards and 32 points to the Oregon Ducks. This week, they will be tasked to stop former Ohio State commit Dylan Raiola. The freshman phenom started his collegiate career on a hot streak, but has since cooled down. Raiola has throw for 1,592 yards in seven games, along with nine touchdowns and six interceptions.
Nebraska's weak run game will likely cause the offense to rely on the Cornhuskers' freshman quarterback. This could be a huge turning point for Ohio State's defense, who failed to generate any pressure against the Ducks.
Looking at the defensive side for Nebraska, the unit features a stout front seven that limits any type of rushing attack. The longtime Big Ten opponent has allowed an average of 102.9 rushing yards per game this season. This will be a true test for running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, along with the Buckeyes' offensive line who recently lost star left tackle Josh Simmons for the remainder of the season.
The X-Factor: OSU's Passing Attack
Quarterback Will Howard and his highly-touted wide receiver group will be the key to success against the Cornhuskers.
Howard, outside of his last-second mistake, played a tremendous game against Oregon. The veteran quarterback threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for a touchdown early in the first quarter.
Nebraska may have a talented front seven, but the team has struggled to defend the passing game this season. Through seven games, the Cornhuskers have allowed an average of 201.4 passing yards. Howard has proven to be dominant this season, averaging 262.3 passing yards per game in 2024.
The main question, however, is will he get clean pockets on Saturday? Simmons was one of, if not, the most talented player on Ohio State's offensive line.