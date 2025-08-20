Ohio State Football Superstar Jeremiah Smith Sounds Off on His Hatred for Michigan
Jeremiah Smith has the Ohio State Buckeyes battle with the Michigan Wolverines marked down this year, and he's certainly not looking to lose that game.
Smith, who was a freshman last season, will enter his second season in the college ranks, and that means increased responsibility for arguably the best player in the sport. Smith broke onto the scene after being the top-ranked freshman in the Class of 2024, and he put up some historic numbers last season, leading the Big Ten in both receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
Not only was he the most potent weapon on the Buckeyes' attack, but his contributions were crucial to their capturing the national championship. Almost everyone would argue that winning a trophy is better than a regular season win over your rival. While they did take down some juggernaut programs along the way, they still lost to Michigan, and it appears that didn't sit well with Smith.
Smith recently spoke on how he feels about Michigan, and there's reason to believe that he hates them more than anyone else on this planet. From the sound of it, he's coming out strong when they take the field in Ann Arbor in just a few months.
Smith undoubtedly has the talent to dominate, ending last season with 1,315 receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns to add to that. As a freshman, he set freshman records and led the conference. Expect another dominant season, and even if the numbers aren't necessarily there, the impact will undoubtedly be.
While the Buckeyes will have Texas at home on August 30 to open the season, all eyes will be on November 1 against Penn State and then November 29 against the Wolverines. Those will be season-defining games, and Smith is clearly going to be up for the task.
Who will Smith's new quarterback be?
Smith will be thrown to by Julian Sayin, at least to begin the season. The former five-star quarterback was announced as the starter within the last week and should be primed to utilize the best player in college football.
Expect immediate chemistry between Sayin and Smith, ideally from the start of the season as they take on the No. 1-ranked Longhorns.