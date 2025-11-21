Ohio State freshman quarterback impressing head coach Ryan Day in practice
The Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the best quarterbacks in the nation in sophomore Julian Sayin.
He's currently in the race to be named a Heisman Trophy finalist; he leads the country in completion percentage and most importantly, his team is ranked No.1 and sits with an undefeated record.
But hiding just two spots behind Sayin in the depth chart is freshman signal caller Tavien St. Clair, who's turning heads.
After practice on Thursday, Nov. 20, Buckeye head coach Ryan Day gave St. Clair high praise for his recent performance in practice.
“I think he’s had his best week of practice the last week," Day said. "[he] had a good day [on Tuesday]. Making some good throws. He has the potential, and he’s gaining on it every day.”
The Class of 2025 recruit came to the Buckeyes from Bellefontaine. At 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, St. Clair's frame and physical attributes alone make him such an intriguing quarterback. Fortunately, that's not all you have to look at as his high school numbers turn heads as well.
In his senior season, he led his high school to the state playoffs under a 9-3 record while tossing for 2,536 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also tacked on 254 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.
The year prior, he was even better, being named an All-Ohio first-team selection, throwing for a school-record 3,983 yards and 37 touchdowns. Obviously, he took his foot off the gas slightly in his senior year, but the talent was still there.
According to Day, St. Clair is developing at an impressive rate at the collegiate level and is also continuing to build chemistry with his freshman pass catchers.
"He has the potential, and he’s gaining on it every day," Day said.
Currently, there are three quarterbacks on the roster, including St. Clair, who's the team's third stringer. Besides Sayin, the other player ahead of him is junior Lincoln Keinholz.
Day brought up linebacker Arvell Reese, who's currently projected to be a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, to compare the timeline of development.
“Now look how much it’s paid off (for Reese). It’s the same thing here with Tavien,” Day said. “I think it is paying off, and his attitude has been excellent the past week.”
Reese spent his entire freshman season watching from the sidlines and learning the Ohio State system. This led to direct success when he step foot back out on the playing field.
Fortunately, St. Clair has been around the program long enough already to see the track record of success. As an early enrollee, he saw former starting quarterback Will Howard lead the Buckeyes to a national championship, something he hopes to do someday for the program as well.
“For me to even be a part of this is surreal, growing up a Buckeye fan,” St. Clair said after last year's national championship run. “At the end of the day I’ve always wanted to see them be successful. To be around these guys all year long and see the work that they put in, the countless hours, and all of the times people were doubting them, it’s really special for me to see. I’m just glad that I get to be a part of it, and I’m ready for the future.”
For now, the 19-year-old will have to wait his turn as Sayin and the rest of the starters charge headfirst into the final two regular-season games of the season. From there, they will look to take home a Big Ten title and national championship if the opportunity presents itself.
The Buckeyes are currently in preparation to take on Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 22, with kickoff set for 12:00 p.m. from The Shoe.