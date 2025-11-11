Ryan Day explains how Arvell Reese exploded onto the scene for Ohio State
The Ohio State Buckeyes looked poised to defend their national championship.
And their defense is a big reason why.
Junior linebacker Arvell Reese has exploded onto the scene not just as a leader on Ohio State’s stellar defense, but in the national college football landscape.
When meeting with the media on Tuesday, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day gushed over what Reese brings to the table.
“In particular with Arvell, he was a very productive player in high school,” Day said. “Arvell never gets distracted with noise. He just focuses on what matters and that’s it. That’s a unique trait.”
Day applauded Reese’s ability to stay focused despite plenty of speculation about his future. As one of the best defenders in the country, Reese has skyrocketed up NFL Draft boards. He’s become a frontrunner for multiple awards. And his head coach is proud of him for not letting any of that distract him from dominating his opposition on Saturdays.
As a freshman, Reese appeared in just six games for Ohio State. Last season, he appeared in 16 games in a limited role, amassing just 43 total tackles all season.
“Early in his career, he could have very easily been discouraged because he didn’t play as much early on,” Day said. “We moved him to the defensive line for a couple of months and all those things helped him.”
Day added that Reese having an opportunity to watch fellow linebacker Sonny Styles and Cody Simon last season influenced his success.
“Now his athletic ability, his mindset and now his understanding of what goes on in that room with what James Lauranitis has done in terms of just the football IQ in that room has allowed him to play at a high level,” Day said.
Ahead of Day’s press conference on Tuesday, Reese was named NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler’s top-ranked prospect ahead of April’s draft. Barring something unforeseen, Reese will be one of the first names called.
But as Day stated, his focus is on the present. The Buckeyes have matchups against UCLA and Rutgers before taking a stab at redemption against Michigan.
The Wolverines have gotten the best out of Ohio State over their last four meetings. It’s something that has been widely publicized, but Day’s focus on mindset and mentality ahead of this game prove that the Buckeyes are as focused as they have ever been.
After that, the Buckeyes seemed poised for a showdown with the Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten Championship.
If Reese continues to dominate on the field, all of the accolades will follow.