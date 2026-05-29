Slowly but surely, the Ohio State Buckeyes are once again building an impressive recruiting class under head coach Ryan Day, with four-star linebacker Prince Goldsby the latest to commit to the program just a couple of days ago.

However, this weekend will be crucial for the Buckeyes, as they hope to lock up a second five-star defensive lineman for their 2027 Class.

Marcus Fakatou, a massive 6’6’’ 275 defensive tackle out of Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California will be one of five prospects on official visits to Ohio State over the weekend.

Had an amazing visit at Ohio State! I’m glad I made the trip with my parents. Had the opportunity to meet up with Cali’s best @ChrisHenryJr @KSitanilei @WilderKhary 🫡Looking forward to my official visit in May!



Thank you Ohio State! #GoBucks@OhioStateFB @ryandaytime… pic.twitter.com/EcxjRHHHyZ — Marcus Fakatou 🇹🇴 (@MarcusFakatou) March 11, 2026

The No. 2 defensive lineman and No. 3 player in the state of California according to 247’s composite rankings, Fakatou is believed to be leaning slightly towards Ohio State, although there are still four other schools in the running for his pledge: Oregon, Notre Dame, Texas and Georgia.

The Buckeyes have already secured the commitment of D.J. Jacobs, an edge rusher out of Blessed Trinity Catholic in Roswell, Georgia, considered the No. 1 defensive line prospect in the country. Adding Fakatou would no doubt shoot the Buckeyes up the ranking boards, where they’re currently placed 9th for the 2027 recruiting cycle.

After visiting the Buckeyes, Fakatou still has official visits lined up with Georgia, Oregon and Notre Dame, in that order.

Why the May 29th weekend will be crucial for Ohio State recruiting

Fakatou’s visit is a big deal, but it isn’t the only one. Five-star running back David Gabriel-Georges -- who’s also reportedly favoring the Buckeyes -- will also be in Columbus for an official visit.

The 6’ 205 pounder out of The Baylor School in Chattanooga Tennessee, considered the No. 2 running back in the country, is high on coach Day’s wishlist.

Like in the case of Fakatou, Gabriel-Georges is believed to be favoring the Buckeyes.

The other three recruits that will be on official visits to Ohio State over the weekend are 5-star wide receiver Benny Easter Jr., already committed to Texas Tech; 4-star defensive lineman Brayden Parks; and the aforementioned Goldsby.

Ohio State isn't the only powerhouse looking to flip Easter, even though he's been commited to the Red Raiders for over seven months. LSU and Texas are also in heavy pursuit of the 6' 200 pounder out of Humble Summer Creek in Texas.

At the moment, the Buckeyes have secured commitments from 13 players for the 2027 class. Securing pledges from Fakatou and Gabriel-Georges, among others, would certainly confirm Day’s status as one of the best in the business.