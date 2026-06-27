Ohio State Lands 2027 2027 3-Star WR Jordan Donahoo

2027 3-star wide receiver Jordan Donahoo has committed to Ohio State, according to Rivals insider Hayes Fawcett.

Jordan Donahoo is now the second wide receiver in the class of 2027 to choose Ohio State, joining 5-star commit Jamier Brown. He chose the Buckeyes over Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, and Minnesota. Donahoo also had offers from programs, including Wisconsin, Minnesota, Yale, Harvard, and more. The Buckeyes offered Donahoo at the end of May before taking a visit on June 19th.

Donahoo is the second wideout to choose the Buckeyes in the past four days, joining 2029 wideout Austin Miller.

A Florida native, Jordan Donahoo currently plays for Oviedo High School in Oviedo, Florida. Donahoo had an impressive junior season for the Lions, hauling in 34 catches for 627 yards and five touchdowns. Donahoo also competes in track, clocking a 12.68-second 100-meter dash. He also plays basketball for the Lions. Donahoo brings an impressive frame at 6-foot-4, 185 pounds, and will look to use that to his advantage at the college level.

The Buckeyes have had an impressive run in the past few days, and it appears the month of July could be a big one for Ryan Day and his staff.

After receiving commitments from offensive lineman Caden Moss and now wide receiver Jordan Donahoo, the Buckeyes have started to pick up some steam on the trail. The attention will now turn to running back David Gabriel-Georges, who announces his commitment on July 22nd. The Buckeyes remain in a tight race with the Tennessee Volunteers, but still appear to be in the driver's seat, according to reports. The 5-star running back would be the highest-ranked commit at the position for Ohio State, since TreVeyon Henderson.

The Buckeyes will also await a decision from 2027 4-star defensive lineman Karlos May. May is expected to announce his commitment on July 18th. The Birmingham, Alabama, product ranks as a top-20 player at his position in the class of 2027. May is coming off a June 19 visit to Ohio State and is currently trending in the Buckeyes direction.

Rivals Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong recently added, "Ignore the Rivals Prediction Machine...Ohio State is the program trending right now." The Buckeyes will have to battle Auburn for Karlos May.

This weekend marks the first time in a long time that the Buckeyes have not had any weekend visitors. Even then, it appears that recruits will still keep piling in. As the Buckeyes continue to battle, the spot for the No. 1 recruiting class becomes more within reach each day.