Ohio State Buckeyes Land 2029 Wide Receiver Austin Miller

Cortez Hankton has officially landed his first recruit as the Buckeyes' wide receivers coach with a commitment from 2029 wideout Austin Miller, per Rivals Insider Hayes Fawcett. Miller holds offers from several other schools, including USC, Oregon, Michigan, Miami, and more.

Miller is now the first recruit in the class of 2029 to choose the Buckeyes. He received an offer from Cortez Hankton yesterday following his official visit to Columbus.

Miller was one of many recruits to receive an offer during Ohio State's busy recruiting weekend. Ryan Day and his staff hosted some of the top players in the nation, including Jamier Brown, Karlos May, and Brady Edmunds. Miller is the third recruit in the past seven days to choose the Buckeyes, joining Deontay Malone and Jaden Carey.

Austin Miller is coming off a strong freshman season for Bellflower High School out of California, in which he caught 35 receptions for 609 yards and eight touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. Miller also made a major impact in the running game with 883 yards and 13 touchdowns, five of those touchdowns being from 100+ yards.

Although Miller does not have an official ranking on any major recruiting site, he is widely considered to be one of the most talented wide receivers in the nation. Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 200 pounds, Miller has a rare combination of size and athleticism. The incoming sophomore can often be seen in the red zone, leaping for the ball and taking down every defender in his path. Miller's versatility is perhaps his best trait.

Using his legs in addition to catching the ball makes him a very intriguing option as the Buckeyes look to continue adding in the 2029 class and starting with one of the most dynamic players in the nation.

The Cortez Hankton era is officially underway in Columbus. The former Georgia and LSU assistant came over from the Tigers after four seasons with the program in multiple roles, including wide receivers coach, co-offensive coordinator, and pass game coordinator.

Hankton took over for Brian Hartline at the beginning of this year after Hartline left the team to assume his role as head coach of USF. Although Brian Hartline is irreplaceable due to his ability to recruit and develop receivers, the addition of Austin Miller should give Buckeyes fans some hope for the future of the program as Hankton looks to sustain the title of Wide Receiver University.