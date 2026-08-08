Julian Sayin Impressed by Devin McCuin As Ohio State WR Competition Takes Shape

Ohio State’s third day of fall camp brought a different look—Legend Bey was able to participate, players wore pads for the first time and practice was noticeably chippier throughout.

Quarterback Julian Sayin said there’s a new level of seriousness and intensity with this group, and he’s seen positive signs through the first few days of camp.

Sayin’s Thoughts on Devin McCuin

Sayin is impressed by Devin McCuin’s football IQ and on-field production. The senior transfer joins the Buckeyes after three seasons at UTSA. Last season as a junior, he led his team with 65 receptions, 726 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns. McCuin was second in the AAC in receiving touchdowns.

“Really talented receiver,” Sayin said about McCuin. “A lot of speed, very smart player, knows where he’s going. He’s in the right spot, and a guy who’s willing to go block for us and do the dirty work and make plays. So he’s done some good things.”

His production and work ethic have made him an early candidate to emerge as Ohio State’s No. 3 receiver this season.

“He’s a hard worker,” Sayin said. “He’s somebody who a lot of players notice in the weight room, he’s a guy who gets after it. He’s about the team, and the team is first for him.”

Sayin’s Offseason Changes

In addition to having a year of experience under his belt, Sayin said his physical development has been one of the biggest changes. Most notably, Sayin has put on weight this offseason, something that was a priority for him since last season ended. He credited Mickey Marotti—director of football sport performance—for much of his progress.

“I’m about 215 now,” Sayin said. “So a little bit heavier than last year. Coach Mick pushed me pretty hard and I think the extra weight has helped me—throwing the ball and running the ball.”

Sayin’s Connection With Jeremiah Smith

Throughout camp, there have been several conversations between Ryan Day, Sayin and Smith on the field. Sayin said they’ve been discussing how they can improve their timing and get on the same page to the point of knowing what each other is thinking.

“Communication is the best thing for our offense,” Sayin said. “Being able to take the points from Coach Day, obviously an elite developer of quarterbacks and somebody who knows the pass game really well…so me and Jeremiah always come together and kind of talk through whether it’s a certain route or certain coverage, what can we do to beat this.”