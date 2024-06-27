Ohio State Lands Commitment From 3-Star Tight End Brody Lennon
The Ohio State Buckeyes are running away from the rest of the pack in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
Heading into Thursday, the Buckeyes already ranked No. 1 in the nation in the 2025 class, holding commitments from 19 players - 18 of which held a four-star ranking from at least one major recruiting service.
On Thursday afternoon, they made it 20, with the Buckeyes landing a commitment from Gilmour Academy (Cleveland, OH) three-star tight end Brody Lennon, per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett.
“I’m staying home! Let’s go Bucks!!” Lennon told Fawcette.
Lennon picked the Buckeyes over Kentucky, Missouri, Wisconsin and Penn State, becoming the second tight end commit in the class alongside Washington (OK) four-star Nate Roberts.
He made his decision coming off of an official visit to Columbus on June 21. He was first offered by the Buckeyes on June 13.
A consensus three-star recruit, Lennon currently ranks as the No. 487 overall player in the country, the No. 27 tight end and the No. 19 player in Ohio, per the On3 Industry Ranking.
In his junior season with Gilmour, Lennon hauled in 32 passes for 750 yards and 11 touchdowns, earning Second-Team All-State and First-Team All-District honors, per 247Sports.
With his commitment, Lennon now joins a class that is stacked to the brim with talent on offense, including five-star quarterback Tavien St. Clair, four-star offensive tackle Carter Lowe, four-star running backs Bo Jackson and Isaiah West, four-star receiver Quincy Porter and De'zie Jones, three-star wideout Bodpegn Miller, and the aforementioned Roberts.