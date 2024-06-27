Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Lands Commitment From 3-Star Tight End Brody Lennon

The Ohio State Buckeyes added yet another talented piece to an already elite 2025 class.

Matt Galatzan

Mar 5, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator Chip Kelly works with quarterbacks during the first spring practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
Mar 5, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator Chip Kelly works with quarterbacks during the first spring practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA
In this story:

The Ohio State Buckeyes are running away from the rest of the pack in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Heading into Thursday, the Buckeyes already ranked No. 1 in the nation in the 2025 class, holding commitments from 19 players - 18 of which held a four-star ranking from at least one major recruiting service.

On Thursday afternoon, they made it 20, with the Buckeyes landing a commitment from Gilmour Academy (Cleveland, OH) three-star tight end Brody Lennon, per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett.

“I’m staying home! Let’s go Bucks!!” Lennon told Fawcette.

Lennon picked the Buckeyes over Kentucky, Missouri, Wisconsin and Penn State, becoming the second tight end commit in the class alongside Washington (OK) four-star Nate Roberts.

He made his decision coming off of an official visit to Columbus on June 21. He was first offered by the Buckeyes on June 13.

A consensus three-star recruit, Lennon currently ranks as the No. 487 overall player in the country, the No. 27 tight end and the No. 19 player in Ohio, per the On3 Industry Ranking.

In his junior season with Gilmour, Lennon hauled in 32 passes for 750 yards and 11 touchdowns, earning Second-Team All-State and First-Team All-District honors, per 247Sports.

With his commitment, Lennon now joins a class that is stacked to the brim with talent on offense, including five-star quarterback Tavien St. Clair, four-star offensive tackle Carter Lowe, four-star running backs Bo Jackson and Isaiah West, four-star receiver Quincy Porter and De'zie Jones, three-star wideout Bodpegn Miller, and the aforementioned Roberts.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News