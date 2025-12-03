Ohio State legend explains why Brian Hartline left Buckeyes for USF

The Ohio State Buckeyes fan base knew this day was coming, but it still hurts all the same, as offensive coordinator Brian Hartline is getting his first shot at being a head coach as he heads to South Florida.

It was reported that Hartline will finish the season as the offensive coordinator before taking his leave for USF. Hartline has been the offensive coordinator for the last three years, splitting duties with Chip Kelly in 2024, but this year, he has been running it on his own.

Reactions have been flowing through Ohio and the college football landscape over the news. BIGPLAY's Bobby Carpenter talked about the move on his show and how he was hoping selfishly, like all Buckeyes fans, that they might have Hartline for one more year.

"I thought the Kentucky job would have been a possibility. They ended up going with Will Stein out of Oregon there, offensive coordinator," Carpenter said. "Okay, it seemed maybe he was going to survive this hiring cycle for Ohio State for one more year."

"Listen, selfishly, I wanted Brian to stay here forever like I wanted James Laurinaitis to stay here, but it was going to be time at some point, so South Florida makes a lot of sense," Carpenter explained.

"Alex Goush has built something there that's really impressive. He's done a great job. He took over the program over the last three seasons, flipped them into a program of relevance, into a program that beat Florida this year, and into a program that is competing in the American. I think Hartline will do a lot of the same."

Hartline has put together a very efficient offensive unit at Ohio State, as they have been among the most efficient in the nation. He has helped develop quarterback Julian Sayin, who looks poised to win a Heisman Trophy.

This season, the Buckeyes are ranked in the top five in the Big Ten in total offense (438.5) and passing (267). The running game has picked up of late and has helped Ohio State become the number one-ranked team in the nation and 12-0 entering the Big Ten title game against the Indiana Hoosiers.

Buckeyes fans can at least be happy that they will be getting their offensive coordinator for the postseason run to see if he can win another one as an assistant. The question will be whether he goes out on top and gives the Ohio State fan base something to cheer about on his way out the door.