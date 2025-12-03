Why Ohio State should bring back Chip Kelly after Brian Hartline's departure

Ohio State Buckeye fans finally got the bad news they have been waiting for on Wednesday morning.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline is expected to become the next coach at South Florida.

Sources: Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline is expected to become the next coach at South Florida. He’s OSU’s play caller and built a reputation as the country’s top developer of wide receivers. pic.twitter.com/U0227G4LDo — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 3, 2025

Hartline will continue to coach the Buckeyes during the Big Ten Championship and the playoffs. However, once the season wraps up, he will be heading down to Tampa Bay.

With Hartline likely moving on, the Buckeyes must address their offensive coordinator role, and one standout name immediately comes to mind.

Former Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who recently transitioned to the same position with the Las Vegas Raiders, is currently available. The Raiders let Kelly go over a week ago due to struggling with one of the worst offenses in the NFL.

Kelly played a crucial role in helping the Buckeyes win the national championship last season, and he has built a strong connection with head coach Ryan Day, dating back to when Kelly coached him at New Hampshire.

There’s a good chance that Ohio State could reconnect with Kelly, and it’s looking more likely since he hasn't taken any college coaching job.

In the past four days, colleges have hired a handful of coaches and coordinators, but Kelly wasn't among them, which means he’s still available in the open market. Of course, that could all change with just one phone call, but as things stand right now, he remains on the market.

Kelly enjoyed his time at Ohio State and spoke about how great a place it is before leaving for Las Vegas this past winter.

“What makes Ohio State so special is that, you know, the brotherhood there is real," Kelly said, via Eleven Warriors Dan Hope. "Those guys truly love each other, and they played for each other and were as connected as any team that I have had an opportunity to be around,” Kelly said. “From the first day that I got there, I was like, ‘Wow, this is, it's a really mature group, and it's a really focused group.’ And it was definitely the reason, the reason we won was because of those players. And they were special. And that's something that I will always take with me and cherish those memories, but to be around that group of guys is the reason you coach.”

Ohio State should definitely reach out to Kelly and see if he’s interested in becoming the Buckeyes' offensive coordinator next season, as he has the experience and has demonstrated that he can deliver results.