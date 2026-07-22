Ohio State Linebacker Shares How James Laurinaitis Is Bringing Buckeyes Closer

Former NFL linebacker James Laurinaitis has fully embraced his role as the Ohio State linebackers coach, having held the role since 2024. Now, after a career at Ohio State that spanned from 2005 to 2008, he's building the position group in his image and the players are starting to take notice.

More specifically, linebacker Payton Pierce. Pierce, a 6-foot-2, 223-pound junior, has embraced Laurinaitis' coaching style going as far as calling out the little things in practice that Pierce hopes will set his position group apart come Week 1.

Pierce appeared on "The Bobby Carpenter Show" on the BIGPLAY Sports Network to discuss the latest regarding his development, Laurinaitis and what makes this year's position group different than previous seasons.

In a comprehensive breakdown, Pierce said Laurinaitis is a no-nonsense coach who makes guys want to play under his leadership.

Although it may seem like a minor detail, Laurinaitis expects every fine detail to be perfect which includes every player knowing every little detail inside and out.

Ohio State LB coach James Laurinaitis would make players run gassers for not knowing teammates' HS



"We had to know where every single LB is from and what HS they went to; he would randomly pop-quiz someone."



Presented by @FanDuel https://t.co/4bssTMfZSG pic.twitter.com/Y1xOIoym72 — Bobby Carpenter Show (@BobbyCarpShow) July 21, 2026

"We had to know where every single linebacker is from and what high school they went to; he would randomly pop-quiz someone," Pierce recalled, sharing that running gassers would be considered a punishment.

Pierce said what makes Laurinaitis the perfect coach is how much he deeply cares about his profession, citing a relentless approach to coaching.

"Just knowing every single little detail about everything," Pierce said. "There's no question you can ask him that he doesn't know the answer to."

Last season, Pierce secured 24 tackles while also hauling in an interception and a fumble recovery during a grueling season that saw the Buckeyes fall short as repeat national champions.

Pierce said he enjoys learning from his teammates every day, regardless of the difference in age gap or skill level.

Ohio State LB Payton Pierce talks about the great leaders he's grown around



"Some of the best leaders I've been around in my entire life ... like freshman year being around Cody and then rolling into last year with Sonny."



Presented by @FanDuel https://t.co/4bssTMfs38 pic.twitter.com/HG7GEYz77S — Bobby Carpenter Show (@BobbyCarpShow) July 20, 2026

"Some of the best leaders I've been around in my entire life ... like freshman year being around Cody [Simon] and then rolling into last year with Sonny [Styles]."

The Buckeyes return immense experience, including junior wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who remains a Heisman contender alongside his quarterback Julian Sayin.

Pierce also said the team has remained incredibly grounded beyond daily practice or football rituals. Every member of the team is bonding in a way that most may not expect, including reading plus having many moments of simple conversation about what it means to be a great teammate.

We'll see if these off-field conversations will be enough to translate to immense success on the field. In a little over a month's time, we'll find out.