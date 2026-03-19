Jamie Dixon Explains What Makes Ohio State Dangerous Ahead of TCU Matchup

TCU head coach Jamie Dixon did not need long to identify why Ohio State presents a serious threat. It starts with efficiency and extends to size and versatility.

It also shows up in a lineup that routinely forces opponents to guard every inch of the floor. This has been especially apparent in the closing stretch of the regular season. That consistency is largely due to the playmaking from the leader of the Buckeyes.

“He shoots inside and outside. I was shocked when I saw his field goal percentage of 56 percent, and I thought it was wrong,” Dixon said of the Buckeyes' all-time leading scorer, Bruce Thornton. “It’s right. That’s amazing...He's really good. He's a four-year guy”

That number alone can change how a team prepares. “I just spent the whole practice screaming how we’re going to guard them,” Dixon said.

Containing Thornton is only part of the challenge. Dixon pointed to Ohio State’s balance across the floor, including John Mobley Jr., as another layer that makes the matchup difficult.

“Mobley is back or playing more consistently or out there a time and I think healthy. That’s huge for them,” Dixon said. “So the two guards. Obviously, the forwards are dynamic, can play inside and out.”

That versatility stretches defenses in multiple directions. Ohio State’s frontcourt is comfortable operating away from the basket, putting pressure on opposing big men to defend in space.

“Their big guy plays on the perimeter,” Dixon said. “We guard pretty good on the perimeter with our bigs. So hopefully we can contain him. I’m more worried about him off the dribble.”

Even with those concerns, Dixon sees a matchup his team can navigate if it stays disciplined.

“I think we match up well with those guys.”

That confidence is rooted in how TCU has developed over the course of the season. A late surge, combined with continuity from returning players, has helped the Horned Frogs find rhythm at the exactly right time.

But as we approach tipoff on Thursday afternoon in Greenville, the task in front of the Horned Frogs remains clear.

Ohio State brings size. It brings efficiency. And it brings a lead guard playing at a level that commands attention.

“You’re committed to keeping your best players,” Dixon said. Then in what was perhaps a little bit of gamesmanshp, the head coach added, “congratulations to Ohio State.”

Now, that combination stands as the next test in TCU’s March run.