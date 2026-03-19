Ohio State vs. TCU: How to Watch, Listen to 2026 March Madness First-Round Game

March Madness tips off today, and Ohio State vs. TCU is one of the spotlight games to open the tournament.

By all accounts this should be a highly competitive 8 vs. 9 matchup that could go either way.

Whether you’re locking in your bracket or just making sure you don’t miss tipoff, here’s how to watch and listen live.

How to watch Ohio State vs. TCU

Ohio State and TCU will tip off at 12:15 p.m. ET today, with the game airing on CBS. The matchup will be played at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

How to listen to Ohio State vs. TCU

The game can be heard nationally on SiriusXM Channel 201, while fans in Columbus can tune in locally on 97.1 The Fan. The game can also be streamed on The Varsity Network app, where listeners have the option to hear the Ohio State broadcast, the TCU broadcast or the Westwood One national call.

Why this game is worth tuning in

This isn’t just another early tip. It’s a contrast in styles. Ohio State’s scoring ability against TCU’s defense, and one of the more evenly matched games on the board. With a potential matchup against Duke looming, there’s immediate stakes from the opening tip.

Both teams also enter playing their best basketball of the season, making this one of the more dangerous games for early bracket picks. March Madness always comes down to a few toss-up decisions, and nothing fits that description quite like a game like this. Both power conference schools with aspirations well beyond the opening weekend.

What the coaches are saying

TCU coach Jamie Dixon speaks confidently when he says his team still has another level to reach as March begins.

“I like our team,” Dixon said. “I think we can shoot it better here. I’m waiting for this tournament to be the time when we put it all together offensively.”

Ohio State coach Jake Diebler likes where his team is trending entering the tournament, but made it clear the Buckeyes aren’t satisfied just getting back to March.

“I love where our team is at, the chemistry we’ve had, the adversity we’ve been able to overcome,” Diebler said. “To be playing the way we’ve been playing down the stretch has been a great thing. Really excited about [playing today]."

Diebler added, "this was a checkpoint for us, but this isn’t the end goal.”