Ohio State, Michigan Are Battling for Elite 5-Star 2026 QB
The Ohio State Buckeyes take on rival Michigan on the field each year but the two also face off in recruiting battles on many occasions.
The next one will be involving a five-star quarterback from Folsom, CA.
On3's Steve Wiltfong reported that both Ohio State and Michigan will be in the mix for Ryder Lyons, who is currently ranked as the top player in California and No. 3 quarterback in the nation. Lyons recently visited both campuses and the indication is that both were positive.
"Sources that spent time with Folsom (Calif.) High five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons at Ohio State and Michigan both thought each trip went extremely well," Wiltfong reported. "The Buckeyes and Wolverines now work to setup an official visit."
Lyons currently holds over 30 offers from schools around the nation. The early favorites to land Lyons were believed to be USC, Oregon, and BYU. In the spring, Lyons visited Ole Miss along with Ohio State and Michigan.
"Lyons came into his spring visits to Columbus, Ann Arbor, and Ole Miss favoring BYU, Oregon, and USC so it was up to these programs to make a move," Wiltfong said.
Will Howard is currently preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft after leading the Buckeyes to a National Championship in his first season in Columbus. Ohio State has been linked to Tennessee transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava once he entered the transfer portal over an NIL dispute with the Volunteers.
Head coach Ryan Day continues to recruit the top players in the nation and he will battle his rival once again for a five-star at the most important position on the field.