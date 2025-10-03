Ohio State needs to do these two things to guarantee win against Minnesota
The Ohio State Buckeyes will move on to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The Buckeyes remained undefeated when they pulled off a tough 24-6 win over the Washington Huskies last Saturday, which saw the defensive line duo of Caden Curry and Kayden McDonald rack up five sacks and eight tackles for loss.
Ohio State's more balanced approach on offense led to two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.
Minnesota is 3-1 on the year following a 31-28 victory over Rutgers. Quarterback Drake Lindsey threw for a season-high 324 passing yards and three passing touchdowns against the Scarlet Knights, which made up for a lackluster run game that produced a net total of 38 yards on the day. The win followed a 27-14 loss to 4-1 Cal, where Gophers receiver Le'Meke Brockington surpassed the century mark in receiving yards on eight catches.
Who will need to step up for the Buckeyes as they continue through the early portion of their Big Ten schedule?
The Run Game
Running back Bo Jackson, who has nearly reached 300 rushing yards in three games played, will be facing a Minnesota run defense that ranks fifth in the nation in yards allowed per game.
More than half of their net rushing yards allowed came during their narrow victory over Rutgers, when sophomore running back Antwan Raymond
rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. Jackson rushed for 80 yards against a Washington defense that is tied with Appalachian State at 13th in the nation while ranking fifth in the Big Ten.
Should Minnesota's run defense reflect its performance against the Scarlet Knights, it will be up to the run game to set a solid pace and light a spark for an offense that found some scoring consistency in the second half of their victory over Washington.
The Passing Defense
Ohio State's passing defense ranks eighth in the country and third in the Big Ten in yards allowed per contest with 132.
They have yet to allow more than 173 passing yards this season and have let up an average of just over 171 per game against power opponents. Minnesota ranks 43rd in the nation in passing yards per game. Lindsey threw for a season-high 41 passes against Rutgers while running backs Fame Ijeboi and Cam Davis rushed a combined 15 times.
Ohio State will need to continue its excellence should Minnesota try to lean more into the pass game and set up solid looks for their receivers.