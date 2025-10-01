Caden Curry continues breakout in Week 5 performance, wins multiple awards
After losing all four defensive line starters from their 2024 national championship run, Ohio State faced uncertainty in the trenches. One player has ascended as the newest star on the defense: Caden Curry.
The senior defensive end collected a slew of weekly honors for his Week 5 performance against the Washington Huskies, including Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week, Chuck Bednarik Player of the Week and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.
He was also a co-winner of the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week, sharing the award with teammate Kayden McDonald, an interior lineman.
In the Buckeyes’ 24-6 win over Washington on Saturday, Curry had three sacks and five tackles for loss among his 11 total tackles.
He also held the dual-threat Huskies' quarterback, Demond Williams, in check for most of the game, setting the edge.
His five tackles for loss tied an Ohio State record held by seven other Buckeyes, including Ryan Shazier and Chase Young.
Curry, who was in the rotation in 2024 but buried behind now-NFL edge rushers J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer, struggled to carve out consistent playing time.
Now, Curry’s eight tackles for loss and five sacks tie him for first in both categories in the Big Ten. He is also tied for the team lead with 25 tackles.
During his Tuesday media availability, coach Ryan Day acknowledged Curry’s journey at Ohio State.
“Caden is somebody who has played a lot of football here, special teams-wise and has made a lot of plays,” Day said. “Now he’s a key contributor.”
Day added that players who put in their time, especially early on, have the chance to grow into a larger role.
“If you hang in there and continue to put one day in front of the other and build resilience up, you’re gonna get maximized,” Day said.
Curry, Arvell Reese and Kenyatta Jackson Jr. are among the players who have put in the work on and off the field to help Ohio State maintain one of the nation’s top defenses.
The Buckeyes rank first in scoring defense, allowing just 5.5 points per game. Despite losing eight starters from their 2024 championship team, they’ve reloaded at all three levels on defense.
The road ahead in the Big Ten is long, but Curry has proven himself a focal point of Ohio State’s defensive line for the rest of the season.