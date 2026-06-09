Ohio State Opens First Three Practices of Preseason Camp to Fans

While we sit in the sunny days of June, watching high-level NBA Finals basketball and Stanley Cup Final hockey, we can’t forget the sport that rules them all. We know that football is king, and we are still in the waiting phase of the long offseason.

Football season is getting closer and closer each day, as we are now 88 days away, and just 12 Saturdays away from Ohio State’s season opener against Ball State. The Buckeyes also announced some news that will make fans even more excited.

Ohio State’s first three practices of preseason camp will be open to fans for the fourth straight season. The camp will start on August 6th, then continue on the 7th and the 8th.

The practices will start at 9:00 am each day and go on to noon; gates at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center will open at 8:00 a.m. Tickets are on sale now on Ticketmaster; general admission is $48, while VIP tickets are $143.

Heading to training camp will give fans a chance to get autographs and take pictures with specific student-athletes at the end of each practice. With the first look at the 2026 Buckeyes, fans will get their first look at defensive transfers Terry Moore, James Smith, Christian Alliegro, Qua Russaw, and Earl Little Jr.

On the offensive end, Kyle Parker and Devin McCuin will be newcomers to the receiver room, along with freshman Chris Henry Jr. and Jerquaden Guilford. Other top 100 recruits like Cincere Johnson, Sam Greer, Jay Timmons, and Khary Wilder will be players to watch.

Apart from the newcomers, attending the training camp will be an awesome opportunity for fans to see Heisman finalist Julian Sayin flinging the rock around, primarily to the best receiver in college football, Jeremiah Smith. To see Smith up close and personal will most likely be his last season in Columbus before he moves on to the NFL.

Along with Sayin and Smith, QB2 Tavien St. Clair will get the time to show out for the fans, throwing to transfer tight ends Hunter Welching and Mason Williams.

If you are willing to foot the bill of $143 to grab VIP access, the perks include a shaded tent, refreshments, and light snacks. If fans want to attend each day of the training camp, they will need to purchase tickets for each date specifically, as the tickets do not cover the extent of the three days.