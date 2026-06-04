Ryan Day Won’t Need to Worry About These Buckeyes in 2026

Ohio State lost some talent to the NFL this offseason, but a few seasoned players remain whom head coach Ryan Day can rely on this season to help the Buckeyes get back to competing for a championship.

Wide Receiver Jeremiah Smith

Since Smith joined the Buckeyes as a true freshman in 2024, he's been their standout player. Fortunately, the NFL requires players to wait three years after high school; otherwise, Smith would have been a top-10 pick in the 2025 draft.

Smith will be heading into his final season with Ohio State unless he does something unusual and decides not to head to the NFL in 2027, and hopefully, this season could be his best one yet.

In 29 career games, Smith has recorded 2,558 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns, making him Julian Sayin's top target this season. If he approaches his freshman numbers of 1,315 yards and 15 scores, the Buckeyes could win another national championship.

Quarterback Julian Sayin

Julian Sayin will be throwing to Smth this season. In his first year as a starter, he threw for 3,610 yards, 32 touchdowns, eight interceptions and had a 77% completion rate. Sayin is looking to build on what he did in 2025 and put himself in contention to be one of the first picks in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Sayin had his struggles in losses to Indiana and Miami, but he should be confident in his second season as a starter. With new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith joining Ohio State, Sayin will need to adapt to new game plans during fall camp, despite Day's offensive mindset.

If Sayin builds on last season, he and Smith will be the quarterback/wide receiver duo to watch in college football this season.

Defensive End Kenyatta Jackson Jr.

Jackson's decision to return to Ohio State for his final season was surprising, as he was projected to be a Day 2 or likely Day 3 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Buckeyes lost significant depth on defense, making Jackson's return crucial. He has recorded 9.5 sacks over four seasons, with his standout year last season including 11 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 14 games.

Day can count on him to lead the defense and help the young players and transfers learn what it takes to play for Ohio State. Maybe Jackson will have a big season and go in the first round of next year's NFL draft.