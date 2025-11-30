Ohio State players believe Julian Sayin deserves to be the 2025 Heisman winner
Julian Sayin rose up to the occasion and put on a remarkable display against Michigan.
Now, his case for raising the Heisman trophy at the end of the season has grown stronger.
On Saturday, Nov. 29, the Ohio State Buckeyes travelled to Ann Arbor, Mich., to take on the Wolverines in another installment of the historic rivalry between the two schools. The Buckeyes dominated from start to finish en route to a 27-9 victory.
The win snapped a four-year winning streak for the Wolverines.
Sayin finished the outing with an impressive 233 yards through the air and three touchdowns with just one interception. He controlled the game, led the team to a win and did it in a confident fashion. His level of composure on the field was evident.
Many critics were concerned about how the sophomore signal caller would act on the biggest stage, but he put all those doubts to rest with his performance.
Defensive end Caden Curry supported the argument that Sayin should be this year's Heisman winner.
“I mean, duh," Curry said when asked if Sayin should win the award.
Exiting the regular season, Sayin finishes his sophomore season with 3,065 yards and 30 touchdowns on a completion mark of 78.9%. He's also only thrown five interceptions.
He's torn up the then-No. 1 nationally ranked Texas Longhorns in Week One and yet again rose up against the bright lights to shine against the Wolverines. With two wins over nationally ranked opponents, there aren't many things left to critique his game on.
While the statistics obviously show that he's tearing it up on the field, the wins for the Buckeyes do the same. Entering the Big Ten championship next weekend, the Buckeyes sport an undefeated, 12-0 record that's supported by a No. 1 national ranking.
His film shows it, his statistics list it and his wins support it.
Julian Sayin should be the 2025 Heisman trophy winner.
The only man that stands between him and hoisting the award is Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza. He's been tearing it up just like Sayin, recording 2,758 yards and 32 touchdowns through the air, while also tacking on 243 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. That dual threat ability might be what pulls him ahead of Sayin.
He also has led his team to an undefeated record while being slotted just behind the Buckeyes at the No. 2 spot in the country.
However, both quarterbacks will have a pristine opportunity to rise over the other as they clash in just a few days.
Indiana and Ohio State will meet up in the conference championship game on Saturday, Dec. 6 with kickoff set for 8:00 p.m. The two sides will clash from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
This meeting will also mark the first time that both team's have entered the championship with undefeated records.