Three reasons Ohio State snapped losing streak against Michigan
After almost 2,200 days, the Buckeyes are on the winning side of “The Game.”
No. 1 Ohio State defeated No. 15 Michigan 27-9 inside Michigan Stadium on Saturday, punching their ticket to their first Big Ten Championship game since 2020. Under snowy conditions, the Buckeyes dominated the Wolverines in every facet, whether on the ground with running back Bo Jackson, or through the air with quarterback Julian Sayin.
Assistant coach Matt Patricia’s defense played lights out after a challenging start in the first quarter, with the unit’s red zone protection being the biggest difference maker in the matchup.
As the Buckeyes can now take a breath and prepare for No. 2 Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium, here’s a look at three key takeaways from Ohio State’s cathartic victory.
Buckeye Defense, Red Zone Protection Won the Game Early
The Buckeyes have the second-best red zone defense in college football, and that level of play was on full display Saturday. Against the Wolverines, Ohio State held them to just six points on one red zone trip, and another drive which stalled out on the Ohio State 27-yard line, preventing an early two-touchdown lead.
Being down two scores to open the game would have been the last thing the Buckeyes needed. In previous years, Michigan was able to control time of possession, run the ball through the Buckeyes’ defense and completely dictate the game. Against the Buckeyes on Saturday, Michigan never had the chance to resort to this script.
After finishing the first half strong, Ohio State’s defense continued to roll heavily after halftime, allowing only 54 yards, six minutes and 20 seconds of Wolverines possession and three points. While the Buckeyes’ offense could have kept up with Michigan’s offense and came back against a 14-point deficit, Patricia’s unit ensured Sayin did not have that weight on his shoulders.
Sayin Stayed Composed, Didn’t Allow Interception to Derail His Play
Speaking of the sophomore quarterback, he had himself an atypical Heisman moment. Instead of leading his team on a game-winning drive, or breaking school records, Sayin simply kept calm.
Starting the game out with an incomplete deep ball to wide receiver Carnell Tate, and then an interception inside Buckeyes’ territory, it appeared Sayin may have picked the wrong time to have an off game. Instead, the Alabama transfer bounced back, completing 19-of-24 after the interception for 233 yards and three touchdowns.
Having the ability to rebound after a tough start inside your rival’s stadium during a snow game is a Heisman-worthy performance. Sayin’s confidence looked to be at its peak on a fourth-and-five 35-yard touchdown to wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, which gave the Buckeyes their first lead of the game.
Bo Jackson Shines, Leads the Offense
After searching all season for the next great Ohio State running back, the answer has been found in Bo Jackson. The freshman running back concluded his strong regular season in convincing fashion, gouging the Wolverines defense for a team-high 166 total yards.
This is an even more impressive feat considering that, heading into “The Game,” Michigan had one of the best defenses against the run in college football, allowing only 3.0 yards per rush and 94.3 yards per game. Jackson alone gained 117 yards running the ball, averaging out 5.3 yards per attempt. After defeating the Wolverines in his first game against the rivals, Jackson has officially emerged as the Buckeyes’ next elite running back.
This breakout game from Jackson was imminent, as every game, the Buckeyes’ backfield became stronger and stronger. Jackson did not play in the season opener against Texas, where Ohio State had rushed for 87 yards between running backs CJ Donaldson and James Peoples. In the Buckeyes’ last three games, they have accumulated 662 rushing yards, with Jackson taking the reins as the top back and Donaldson finding his stride as the goal-to-go rusher.
With Ohio State’s backfield consistently producing on the ground, the biggest question mark for the team can be removed. Along with Sayin’s confidence and Ohio State’s defense not skipping a beat against the Wolverines, the Buckeyes may finally be able to win their first Big Ten title in five years.