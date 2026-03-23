Ohio State Prospect Arvell Reese Receives Tremendous NFL Comparison

Most mock drafts have Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese coming off the board within the first four picks. Some big boards have him at the top of the list.

In a class headlined by Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, a number of evaluators have Reese ranked as the top overall prospect, a reflection of a ceiling that continues to draw rare comparisons.

Appearing on Up & Adams with Kay Adams, Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt did not hesitate when describing that upside.

“He is a longer, more physical Micah Parsons,” Klatt said.

The comparison to Micah Parsons is bold, but Klatt made clear it is rooted in projection as much as production. “Arvell just started for one year at Ohio State,” Klatt said. “During that year, he just scratched the surface of playing on the edge.”

That limited experience is part of the appeal. After beginning as an off-ball linebacker, Reese evolved into a hybrid defender capable of impacting the game from multiple alignments, a role that mirrors how NFL defenses deploy their most dynamic players.

“He was an off the ball linebacker and then he became kind of a hybrid off the ball, on the ball type of player on the edge,” Klatt said. “He can do all the things from a versatility standpoint that Micah can do.”

For some prospects, inexperience raises concerns. Klatt sees it differently.

“Inexperience is actually a green flag,” he said. “You’re like, whoa, whoa, whoa. There’s so much more upside there that you can capture.”

That upside is tied to Reese’s size, length and explosiveness, but also to what he has yet to fully develop.

“I think his next step in maturation is becoming a great first step pass rusher,” Klatt said. “And I think that he can do that because he’s incredibly explosive.”

If that growth comes, Klatt believes Reese’s impact could mirror one of the league’s most disruptive defenders.

“Arvell is the type of guy that can have a Micah Parsons impact,” he said. “I think he can be at some point in his career in the discussion for Defensive Player of the Year.”

In a draft class loaded with top end talent, including quarterbacks like Mendoza, Reese’s case is built differently. He is not just one of the safest picks near the top. He may have the highest ceiling.

Reese and his teammates will get a chance to showcase their skills to scouts this Wednesday during Ohio State's annual Pro Day.