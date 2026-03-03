Post-Combine NFL Mock Draft 6.0: Rams Select Matthew Stafford’s Replacement

The NFL combine is done. So are all-star games and showcase events. Pro days, official 30 visits and private workouts are on the horizon.

Draft season , at last, is in full swing.

Big boards for the draft, scheduled for April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, are far from set. But after obtaining measurables and, for most prospects, athletic testing numbers at the combine, player profiles are coming together.

There’s still work to do, and free agency will change or emphasize the needs for all 32 teams. But with the draft now just 50 days away, here’s Sports Illustrated’s latest first-round projection.

1. Las Vegas Raiders (3–14): Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

During formal meetings at the NFL combine , the Raiders asked at least one of Mendoza’s teammates at Indiana—cornerback D’Angelo Ponds—if he’d like to keep playing with Mendoza at the next level. This pick feels signed, sealed and ready to be delivered on April 23. Mendoza, who won the Heisman Trophy and national championship with the Hoosiers, checks every physical box at 6' 5" and 225 pounds with a strong arm and enough athleticism to scramble and extend plays.

2. New York Jets (3–14): David Bailey, edge, Texas Tech

Bailey has positioned himself to be the first defensive player off the board in April, and the Jets can’t reach for a quarterback here. The 6' 3 ⅝", 251-pound Bailey is a lightning rod at the end of the line of scrimmage. He owns a quick first step and the speed, strength and hand usage to win around, through and inside of blockers. Bailey registered 19.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks in 2025 at Texas Tech, and he finished second in the FBS with 81 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus .

3. Arizona Cardinals (3–14): Arvell Reese, edge, Ohio State

The Cardinals need to address their offensive line, with questions at both guard and right tackle, and this could be a spot for Miami’s Francis Mauigoa. But Arizona shouldn’t pass on an elite prospect for a very good one. Reese has several high-percentile traits, versatility and athleticism chief among them, and he can wreck games as an off-ball linebacker and pass rusher. The Cardinals’ defense would immediately benefit.

4. Tennessee Titans (3–14): Rueben Bain Jr., edge, Miami

Bain, the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, is a quality complement as the Titans try to add pieces around Jeffery Simmons on their defensive line. Bain’s short arms—he measured 30 ⅞ inches at the combine—will be a detractor for some teams, but he’s a physical, rugged pass rusher who wins with power and nuance. As a run defender, Bain’s strength and instincts help him set the edge and make plays. He’ll face questions about his body type and arm length, but Bain’s tape shows a player worthy of the No. 4 pick.

5. New York Giants (4–13): Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

There may be no coach in the NFL more willing to overlook positional value in the top five than John Harbaugh, and Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson spent nine years as a defensive backs coach before assuming play-calling responsibilities. The Giants need to give Jaxson Dart more weapons, but Downs wears so many hats defensively that he’s a solution to several other issues. Downs is athletic, instinctive, physical and rangy, and he’ll immediately upgrade New York in both pass and run defense.

6. Cleveland Browns (5–12): Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Browns need a quarterback, but their two first-round picks don’t land in favorable positions to get one in the opening frame. Cleveland has big question marks at receiver and offensive tackle, and there’s better value here at the former. Tate, an in-state star with the Buckeyes, complements Jerry Jeudy with his ability to stretch the field and attack all three levels. Tate has tremendous ball skills, and he’s a smooth-moving route runner with the goods to continue Ohio State’s strong receiver lineage.

7. Washington Commanders (5–12): Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Washington has holes to fill on both sides of the ball, and free agency will likely dictate the team’s direction, but Commanders coach Dan Quinn will surely prioritize fixing his defense. Styles, one of the combine’s biggest stars , is a physical specimen at 6' 5" and 244 pounds, and his 4.46 40-yard dash and 43 ½-inch vertical underscore his athleticism. Styles, only two years into playing linebacker, took significant strides this past year, and his upside is tantalizing.

8. New Orleans Saints (6–11): Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The Saints’ collective focus should be on helping quarterback Tyler Shough, and while they need reinforcements on the interior offensive line and at receiver, Love also helps fix a flaw, too. New Orleans had the NFL’s fifth-worst rushing offense last season, and Love has a blend of size, speed, playmaking and contact balance to be a Day 1 game-breaker. He’s also a tremendous pass catcher with a three-down skill set fit for the next level.

9. Kansas City Chiefs (6–11): Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Kansas City will hope one of the draft’s premier pass rushers slips down the board, but it’s also in a fine position to give Patrick Mahomes another weapon. Lemon, the Biletnikoff Award winner, didn’t do himself many favors at the combine, but his film warrants a top-10 pick. He’s an efficient, refined route runner who creates space and has the post-catch playmaking to turn short receptions into long gains.

10. Cincinnati Bengals (6–11): Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The Bengals, who need to add defensive tackles and edge rushers, are in a tricky spot on the board. The premier pass rushers are off the board, and no defensive tackle warrants a top-10 pick. Cincinnati does, however, have room to upgrade at cornerback, and Delane is solid value here. The draft’s best corner, Delane’s instincts, scheme versatility and physicality make him suffocating in coverage. The Bengals must improve defensively by any means necessary.

11. Miami Dolphins (7–10): Francis Mauigoa, OT/G, Miami

Mauigoa started three years at right tackle, so why not keep it going? The Dolphins need to get more physical up front, and Mauigoa can be a fixture at either tackle or guard. Miami has quarterback, receiver and defensive back questions, but Mauigoa’s strength, technique and road-grading run-blocking make him a quality value.

12. Dallas Cowboys (7–9–1): Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The Cowboys had the NFL’s worst pass defense last season, allowing a league-leading 251.5 passing yards per game, with only six interceptions. McCoy didn’t play in 2025 due to an ACL injury in January, but his ’24 tape showed a loose, twitchy cover corner with quality ball skills—he intercepted four passes. Dallas doesn’t often shy away from prospects with question marks, and betting on McCoy’s talent could pay dividends.

13. Los Angeles Rams (from Atlanta): Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Los Angeles received this pick from Atlanta in a deal that netted James Pearce Jr. during last year’s draft, and the Rams have a chance to benefit by adding Matthew Stafford’s long-term successor. At midseason, Simpson looked like a potential top-five pick. After the Rose Bowl, he appeared to be a Day 2 prospect. After the combine, his stock has found a middle ground . Simpson has the arm talent, intangibles and accuracy to be a quality NFL starter, and Stafford would be a tremendous mentor.

14. Baltimore Ravens (8–9): Vega Ioane, OG, Penn State

The Ravens will understandably be tied to pass rushers after posting only 30 sacks, tied for the third-worst in the NFL last season. But they also need to revamp the interior of their offensive line, and Ioane is a strong piece to the puzzle. The 6' 4", 320-pound Ioane didn’t allow a sack or quarterback hit this past season, according to Pro Football Focus , and he’s a mauling run blocker fit for the AFC North.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8–9): Akheem Mesidor, edge, Miami

Tampa Bay will be linked to linebackers and edge rushers in the lead-up to April’s draft, but the team finds itself split between two tiers at both positions. Mesidor, who will be 25 years old on draft day, is the most pro-ready option among those in the next category of pass rushers. He enjoyed a brilliant final season at Miami, collecting 17.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks, and he’d be a welcome addition to a Buccaneers front searching for juice.

16. New York Jets (from Indianapolis): Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Amid a perfect storm of injuries and subpar quarterback play, the Jets didn’t have a single player record more than 400 receiving yards in 2025. They gave Garrett Wilson an expensive contract extension last summer, and finding Wilson a complementary wideout should be a priority. Enter Tyson, the draft’s best receiver entering the year. He may be the best route runner in the class, and he’s dynamite after the catch. New York needs a quarterback, but if nothing else, whoever it plays under center will have two elite separators.

17. Detroit Lions (9–8): Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

The Lions received positive news with starting left tackle Taylor Decker confirming his return for next season, but Detroit would be wise to find a long-term replacement for Decker while bolstering depth on its offensive line. Freeling, who’s risen from unheralded to likely first-round pick, is an athletic mover with plenty of bend and agility. He needs to keep getting stronger, and with a year of physical development behind Decker, Freeling could be a tremendous blindside blocker at the next level.

18. Minnesota Vikings (9–8): Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Harrison Smith hasn’t made a final decision on whether he’ll return for next season, but even if he plays, the Vikings should get ahead of the curve. They have questions at cornerback, the offensive and defensive lines, and, to a degree, quarterback. But safety is a pressing need if Smith retires, and Thieneman is a strong replacement. He impressed athletically at the combine, and he put together three years of terrific tape in the Big Ten. Thieneman is steady and versatile, two core attributes of a potential Smith replacement.

19. Carolina Panthers (8–9): CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

The Panthers need to keep stockpiling pass rushers, but they’re due for a makeover at linebacker, too. Allen has the intangibles of a long-time starter in the middle of an NFL defense, with his leadership and intelligence headlining a lengthy list of traits. He’s a physical, hard-nosed defender, and he added 3.5 sacks in 2025, a nod to his blitz capabilities.

20. Dallas Cowboys (from Green Bay): Keldric Faulk, edge, Auburn

After spurning pass-rush help for McCoy with their first pick, the Cowboys fill another need with Faulk, a young, big-bodied edge defender with plenty of upside. The 6' 6", 276-pound Faulk has a developing frame with 34 ⅜-inch arms, and he won’t turn 21 years old until September. Faulk took a step back statistically in 2025, and he needs to further develop his pass-rushing arsenal, but he’s a mature player with leadership qualities and a ceiling Dallas can dream about.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers (10–7): KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

The Steelers did a lot of work on receivers at the combine, and with Simpson already off the board and Aaron Rodgers considering a return for next season, wideout seems the likely bet. Concepcion is a route technician with high-level speed and burst, and he’s a sudden, slippery mover after the catch. Concepcion can play inside and outside, and while drops are a question, he has the goods of an early impact starter at the next level.

22. Los Angeles Chargers (11–6): Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

The Chargers need pass rushers and interior offensive linemen, but they’d do well giving Justin Herbert more weapons to complement Ladd McConkey. Sadiq is the draft’s best tight end, a 6' 6", 241-pound athlete who ran a 4.39 40-yard dash and jumped 43 ½ inches in the vertical. Sadiq’s athleticism pops on tape, and he’s a matchup nightmare—he’s too big for defensive backs and too athletic for most linebackers. Sadiq and Herbert, both former Oregon stars, would make a strong pairing in Los Angeles.

23. Philadelphia Eagles (11–6): Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Though right tackle Lane Johnson decided against retirement, the Eagles figure to keep building their offensive line, and Fano would be a tremendous replacement once Johnson plays his final snap. Philadelphia has a more pressing need at cornerback opposite Quinyon Mitchell, but the 6' 5 ½", 311-pound Fano is too smooth, too athletic, to pass up. Arm length will be a concern—he measured just 32 ½ inches at the combine, below the 33-inch threshold—but his athleticism helped overcome it on tape.

24. Cleveland Browns (from Jacksonville): Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

The Browns addressed receiver with their first pick and are in the sweet spot for a potential run on tackles with their second. The 6' 7", 352-pound Proctor is built for Cleveland. At his best, his strength and physicality help him stonewall pass rushers and displace defenders in the run game. Proctor was overweight and sluggish to begin last season and battled inconsistent play as a result. However, he’s uber-talented and has the size, strength and short-area athleticism to be a quality left tackle in the NFL.

25. Chicago Bears (11–6): T.J. Parker, edge, Clemson

Chicago may lean toward interior defensive line help with its first pick, but the Bears need to keep adding pass rushers off the edge, too. Parker has the strength, quickness and hand refinement to kick inside on passing downs if asked, but he’s better suited to work the edges of offensive tackles and flatten his path to the quarterback. Parker didn’t live up to expectations for the 2025 season, but he’s a ready-made run defender with a history of pass-rush productivity.

26. Buffalo Bills (12–5): Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Bills coach Joe Brady played four years as a receiver in college and, along with calling plays, was LSU’s wide receivers coach en route to a national title in 2019. He understands the value and skill set of good receivers better than most, and Buffalo needs to revamp Josh Allen’s weaponry this spring. Cooper led Indiana in receiving this past season, and he’s an athletic, strong-handed wideout who’s slippery and explosive after the catch.

27. San Francisco 49ers (12–5): Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

With Trent Williams facing an uncertain future, San Francisco may be forced to draft an offensive tackle early. Fortunately for the 49ers, there’s a strong contingent of blindside blockers projected to fall in this range, and Iheanachor cemented his status amongst the group with a strong combine week. The 6' 6", 321-pound Iheanachor blazed a 4.91 40-yard dash, and his profile is centered on a tantalizing blend of size, strength and athleticism. Relatively new to the sport, he’s still learning the technical aspects, but Iheanachor has the tools to develop.

28. Houston Texans (12–5): Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Another year, another offseason, the Texans desperately need help on their offensive line—especially after trading right tackle Tytus Howard to the Browns. Houston could move rising second-year pro Aireontae Ersery to right tackle or slot in Lomu, who’s started at left tackle the past two years for the Utes. Lomu is a fleet-footed, smooth-moving blocker with advanced range and footwork. The 6' 6", 313-pounder must keep adding strength, but he projects as a starting tackle at the next level.

29. Los Angeles Rams (12–5): Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

After finding Stafford’s successor with their first of two opening-round picks, the Rams address cornerback with Hood, who’s physical, scheme-versatile and explosive at 6' 0" and 193 pounds. Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula enjoys mixing up and disguising coverages, and Hood’s strength in press-man coupled with his quick trigger in off coverage lends itself favorably to executing Shula’s plans.

30. Denver Broncos (14–3): Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Boston had an inconsistent showing at the combine, but he’s still firmly in the first-round conversation. The 6' 4", 212-pound Boston is a physical, big-bodied wideout with strong hands and high-level ball skills. He isn’t an elite separator, nor an explosive mover, but he makes plays when the ball is in the air—and Broncos quarterback Bo Nix needs more weapons.

31. New England Patriots: Cashius Howell, edge, Texas A&M

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel will forever prioritize pass rushers, and Howell, the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, is one of the draft’s best. Undersized at 6' 2 ½" and 253 pounds with 30 ¼-inch arms, Howell makes up for his deficiencies with a high-rev play style. Howell has an elite first step, and he can beat tackles both around the perimeter and with a fluid inside spin move. He made 14 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks last season in the SEC, and his speed will be problematic for NFL tackles.

32. Seattle Seahawks (14–3): Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Cornerback figures to be one of Seattle’s biggest priorities this spring, and Terrell is a good value at the end of the first round. The 5' 11", 186-pounder plays bigger than his size—he’s physical, fiery and more than willing to get involved in run support. Terrell has advanced route anticipation, which he pairs with fluid hips and quick feet to stay in the receiver’s hip pocket. Like his older brother A.J., who plays for the Falcons, Avieon could start as a rookie if necessary.

