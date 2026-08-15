Ohio State Running Back Position Battle Highlights New Wrinkle in Buckeyes’ Offense

One of the main storylines from Ohio State’s preseason football camp this far has been the emergence of a position battle at running back between sophomores Bo Jackson and Isaiah West.

Yet, calling the usage of both running backs in the first-team offense as a position battle may be the wrong terminology to use. Rather, the split backfield may be showing an evolved offensive scheme under first-year offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Smith, who has spent the last 6 years in the NFL as a playcaller for the Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons, and Pittsburgh Steelers, is known for running offenses that feature two running backs. The different skillsets of West and Jackson also fit the kind of running backs Smith has had in the NFL over this time.

Here is how the use of both running backs in Smith’s scheme brings a new element to one of the most lethal offensive attacks in college football this upcoming season.

Jackson and West fit the bruiser/speedster combo Smith has used in the past

If you look at the last three offenses Smith has coached, not one running back has eclipsed over a 55 percent share in carries. With Jackson being better in-between the tackles and West having an explosiveness jump, this fits the mold of backfields Smith has used in the past, and the carry share should not be much different.

Looking back at Smith’s offenses, his backfield always included a back in more of a bruiser role (Tyler Allgeier in Atlanta, Najee Harris/Jaylen Warren in Pittsburgh) and more of a speed/receiving back (Bijan Robinson in Atlanta and Kenneth Gainwell in Pittsburgh). With a run game that tries to keep defenses guessing with many inside/outside run concepts, using both backs keeps defensive coordinators always on their feet.

The past seasons within this scheme telling the story of using these two running backs, it creates understanding in why both running backs are splitting these first-team reps. With Bo Jackson being penciled in earlier this offseason as a bellcow back, it seems easy to call West’s touches and playing time a position battle. Yet, in this scheme it has created success for Arthur Smith.

Arthur Smith’s usage of running backs in the pass game favors Isaiah West’s playstyle

Although no running back having over a 55 percent share in carries the last three years, a running back has been a top-3 pass-catcher in the offense for every single one. Kenneth Gainwell last year even finished as the leader in catches for the Steelers.

Most of the featured time in the first-team offense for Isaiah West thus far in camp has been on passing downs for the offense, which fits the speed and pass-catching ability West presents. With many star-studded receivers in the offense, it would be surprising to see West be one of the leaders in passes caught. Yet, with what Smith’s offenses have presented, do not be surprised if West catches more balls than running backs in the Ohio State offense have done in recent years.

Should Bo Jackson still be the primary back in the run game? Absolutely. Could his share be similar to the ones seen in the backfields in Pittsburgh and Atlanta during Smith’s years? Also looking very probable. End of the day, both running backs will be used to their different skillsets and have productive seasons for the Buckeyes in Smith’s offensive scheme.