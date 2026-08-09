2 Non-Negotiables Arthur Smith States Are Make-or-Break for Buckeyes

Ohio State's head coach Ryan Day made a significant move this offseason by bringing in former NFL head coach and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to take control of the offense.

Smith has a few non-negotiables this season

Smith has held positions as the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator, as well as the Atlanta Falcons head coach. All three of these teams had different styles of play, but he knows a few non-negotiables that every team must have to win a championship: it starts up front.

"I would say my non-negotiables are our style of play, and it's got to go up front," Smith told 97.1 The Fan's Beau Bishop on Friday. "If you want to have the confetti come down on you, you're going to have to win through the bigs, and that's just not the run game or protection, but the style of play."

"If you want to have the confetti come down on you, you're going to have to win through the bigs."



Arthur Smith tells his non-negotiables with this Ohio State offense! pic.twitter.com/r2dhu08QBm — 97.1 The Fan (@971thefan) August 8, 2026

Smith understands that getting the offensive line involved is essential for boosting both the running and passing games. However, there’s another critical element every team needs to win a championship: discipline.

"Another thing would be the discipline. You know that's a thing: no matter where you're at, you can't have the self-inflicted wounds, and those are all the little things. You really look at what Indiana did; it was brilliant at the basics; it didn't beat itself."

Ohio State was quite disciplined last season. According to SportsReference.com, the Buckeyes committed a total of 58 penalties in 14 games.

The Buckeyes should be able to carry over their discipline from last season, especially on offense. Ohio State is set to have several veterans along its offense. Quarterback Julian Sayin is entering his second season as a starter. There is a possibility that the entire starting offensive line consists of upperclassmen, and the wide receiver room features Jeremiah Smith, Brandon Inniss and Devin McCuin, all of whom are juniors or older.

Ohio State could have gotten away with being undisciplined in a handful of games in years past, since it was better than the competition, but this season that won't be the case.

The Buckeyes will still have a few "easy games," but they also have to play Oregon, Michigan, Iowa, USC, Indiana and Texas. All six of those teams could be contending for a playoff spot this season, and the margins in those games are likely to be small. Ohio State has to avoid any errors that could cost it a win.