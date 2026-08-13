Arthur Smith Praises Julian Sayin and Ohio State’s Offensive Depth in Fall Camp

Arthur Smith is impressed with the Buckeyes’ preseason progress in his first season as offensive coordinator. Smith joins Ohio State with 17 years of NFL experience, including two seasons as offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers, a head coaching role with the Atlanta Falcons, and offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans.

As training camp continues, Smith said he’s enjoying the depth and internal competition within the offense.

Smith on Julian Sayin

Sayin's ability to manage the details before the snap has stood out, particularly when it comes to changing tempo and cadence while recognizing what opposing defenses are showing. Smith described those pre-snap adjustments as the “games within the games” and said Sayin’s ability to handle them is part of what makes him unique.

“He continues to impress,” Smith said. “He doesn't feel like a young player to me, because he sees the game so well, he understands football. He's so smart, sometimes I have to pull him back. I'm like, ‘Hey, I'm gonna let everybody else catch up to you.’”

Sayin’s football IQ has allowed him to handle even more in his second season with the Buckeyes, and his teammates have already recognized his growing leadership role.

Smith’s running back room

Despite Bo Jackson’s breakout first season, when he became just one of three true freshmen to top 1,000 rushing yards, Smith still sees plenty of competition in Ohio State’s running back room.

Smith pointed to Jackson, sophomore Isaiah West and Florida transfer Ja'Kobi Jackson as three options in a position group he believes has legitimate depth.

“Isaiah’s had a heck of an offseason,” Smith said, while noting that Ja'Kobi has “played a lot of big-time football.”

Smith knows what it’s like to coach a dominant running back, having worked with Derrick Henry during his time as offensive coordinator with the Tennessee Titans. Still, he emphasized the importance of having multiple reliable options over the course of a long season.

“Certainly, there's guys that rise, that become the main guy, that happens,” Smith said. “And then it is a long season, and something happens. You gotta have somebody be able to step in, and they gotta have confidence.”

Smith declines to evaluate last postseason

The emphasis on changing cadence prompted a question about whether Ohio State’s lack of variation contributed to its postseason issues last season. Smith, who was not with the program at the time, declined to evaluate how the offense operated before his arrival.

“I wasn’t here,” Smith said. “I’m not gonna answer that question respectfully, ’cause I wasn’t here, and these guys have been awesome, and we’re just trying to get better.”