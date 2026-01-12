Michigan's Kyle Whittingham admits getting counsel from Urban Meyer

Although "The Game" won't return to the college football news cycle until mid-November, it's important to note that a new era of the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry will officially begin as new Michigan Wolverines coach Kyle Whittingham succeeds Sherrone Moore.

In doing so, Whittingham recognizes the importance of the rivalry and why it's a non-negotiable to win every year Thanksgiving weekend regardless of stakes or other factors that exist entering the annual Week 14 game.

During his first press conference as Wolverines coach, Whittingham made it clear: former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer and he are still close from when they were at Utah together

"I know that’s a four-letter word (around here), but Urban and me are very tight,” Whittingham said. "Got some counsel from him; he’s been a few places.”

Meyer backed Whittingham further shortly after being hired when speaking to Dave Portnoy on "Wake Up Barstool."

“I said, ‘Kyle, that’s a no-brainer,’” Meyer said. "You can go win a national title there. It’s a hard job. I mean, he’s going to be under scrutiny he’s never been under before. This is a blue-blood program. You can get any player you want.”

Meyer said he is rooting for his former assistant's success no matter what happens in the near future.

"You're going to see when the Wolverines were the Wolverines of old, and like they were a couple of years ago," Meyer said. "They were a line of scrimmage team that tackled really well, played physical, tough defense, and they controlled the line of scrimmage on offense. And that's what he is. And he's adapted well to the new era of players. That's the thing that, when he was my defense coordinator, he was firm, had high expectations, but he was never demeaning -- never. The players respected him, and that's the No. 1 quality that he has."

Whittingham, with a smile, is already zeroed in on what the rivalry truly meant.

Whittingham said he looks forward to coaching against the Buckeyes, but wants the focus to remain soely about his new team.

“Very talented,” Whittingham continued. “I would say that I’m just excited about the opportunity here.”

“But like I said, I followed them for quite a while,” Whittingham said. “Me and Urban were on the same staff at Utah. I was his defensive coordinator. So there was a tight bond there, and I followed his career and obviously stayed in touch throughout the course of his career. He obviously had great success there, but now I’m on the right side of the deal now.”

Whittingham recalled his first iteration of the rivalry when he was younger, making it a full circle moment.

“I saw those winged helmets come out of the tunnel, and Bo Schembechler leading them against Woody Hayes and I was hooked,” Whittingham said. “That’s the honest truth. I’ve been following Michigan football for years.”

Now, his dreams have become a reality. And the Buckeyes must be locked in.