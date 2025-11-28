Ohio State’s final message before Michigan: why they’re staying calm
Ohio State captains and head coach Ryan Day met with the media one final time ahead of traveling to Ann Arbor — a trip they’ll take via plane instead of taking a bus in an effort to keep their routine the same as it has been all season.
With the biggest game of the season against Michigan just days away, Day is preaching to his team to stay on their schedule.
“I think the biggest message from Coach Day is just sticking to our routine,” captain Sonny Styles said. “Sticking to our mindset that we come into every game with and what we do and who we are. Obviously respect the rivalry and respect that it’s The Game. You know how big it is but you can’t go into The Game thinking about the stakes or what’s on the line. You go into The Game and you do what you do, trust your fundamentals, trust your training, and see what happens.”
Styles, a Columbus native, said he used to let the importance of The Game get in his head, but now he’s more focused on doing what he knows he can do.
The captains seemed cool, calm, and collected, but they all know they’re playing for hardware now. Despite having a national championship, none of them have gold pants (a trophy given to players and coaches for defeating Michigan) or a Big Ten Championship. Securing a win Saturday is the surest way to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship, though other scenarios are possible; they are not likely.
One looming question heading into Saturday is the availability of wide receivers Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith. Day smirked a bit when asked about this.
“We did have a good day, everybody was out there,” Day said. “So we’ll see how the next 48 hours go.”
No matter who takes the field, Day assured the media he has full confidence in their ability to perform — including backup quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, who has seen more reps lately, especially against UCLA and Rutgers. Day praised Kienholz for his competitiveness and the versatility he brings to the field.
But ultimately, it will be Heisman Trophy frontrunner Julian Sayin who will run the show on Saturday. Sayin — who has never faced Michigan — is sitting at just under an 80% completion rate through 11 games. His team trusts him wholeheartedly.
“He’s been growing up each week,” offensive lineman Austin Siereveld said about Sayin. “I’ll confidently say this is his offense and he’s running the show.”
The Buckeyes’ keys to success: Keeping their weekly routine, sticking to what they’ve done all season, and not overdramatizing The Game.
“It doesn’t matter who we play,” safety Caleb Downs said. “Just go out and prepare and put yourself in a position to play well on Saturday. We’re just trying to prepare and put ourselves in the best position.”