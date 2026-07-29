5 Reasons To Believe Ohio State Can Exceed Expectations This Season

Few teams in college football carry the same weight of expectations as Ohio State.

Many fans and analysts believe the Buckeyes should be championship contenders every season, and given their roster, they're right to think so.

However, Ohio State often falls short of winning the title. Here’s a look at how the Buckeyes can secure their second national championship in three years.

Ryan Day

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches during the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

To win a championship and excel in football, a team needs a great head coach, and Ryan Day is certainly among the best in the sport. Not too long ago, fans were calling for Day to be let go after losing to Michigan for four consecutive seasons.

He turned things around and led an impressive run in the 2024 college football playoffs, overcoming Tennessee, Oregon, Texas and Notre Dame to claim the title. Day knows what it takes to succeed at the highest level and can draw on his experience throughout the season, especially when coaching in high-pressure games.

Jeremiah Smith

Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) runs the ball during the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, April 18, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith is arguably the best wide receiver in the country. Since his freshman year in 2024, he has been a dominant force on the field. Heading into his junior season, Smith now has a chance to be even scarier.

If Smith can stay healthy, he might be able to put together one of the best seasons in college football history.

Matt Patricia and Arthur Smith

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia talk to cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. (7) during the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coaching is important, extending beyond Ryan Day. Ohio State boasts two top coordinators: Patricia in his second year as defensive coordinator and Smith in his first as offensive coordinator.

Both have held high-level positions in the NFL, which enhances their ability to translate that experience to the college game. Patricia can be the CEO of the defense while Smith can be the CEO of the offense, which will allow Day to have more free will when coaching games.

Julian Sayin

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin (10) throws during the team's football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We’ve already discussed the player who will be catching a lot of passes this season, but let’s not overlook the key person throwing those passes, quarterback Julian Sayin.

Last season, Sayin capped off his remarkable performance by finishing as a Heisman finalist, and he seems poised to emerge as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 NFL Draft. If he can build on his success and take his game to the next level this season, Ohio State may well have the most powerful offense in the country.

Using a tough schedule to advantage

Ohio State Buckeyes mascot Brutus celebrates following the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last year, people labeled Ohio State's schedule as "easy," and that opinion ultimately came back to haunt the Buckeyes. They ended up losing their last two games to tougher opponents in Indiana and Miami. But this year, Ohio State might have the hardest schedule in the counrty.

The Buckeyes will head to Texas, USC and Indiana while hosting Oregon and Michigan. Each of these schools has the potential to be a playoff contender. If the Buckeyes can come out of these matchups with at least a 3-2 or 4-1 record, they can gain experience from competing against tough opponents as they approach the college football playoffs.