Ohio State's offensive line showcases their dominance with prestigious honor
This season, there has been a whole lot that has gone well for the Ohio State Buckeyes that has everyone talking about a repeat title, but not as much recognition has been given to the offensive line.
The unit is finally getting the respect they deserve as they are being seen as one of the top units in the nation. Ohio State announced on its social media page that the offensive line has been named as a Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll recipient. The award is given out to the best offensive line in the nation.
Going into the season, the group was not talked about nearly as much as they should have been. They were overshadowed by great players like Jeremiah Smith and Caleb Downs.
Among those Buckeyes who were named to Big Ten preseason honors or All-Americans, none of them were offensive linemen. A chip on the shoulders of the unit enters the 2025 campaign.
The group didn't need it as they did their talking on the field and have been as good a unit as anyone in the nation. Through six games, the line has only allowed two sacks on quarterback Julian Sayin. The running game is averaging 160.7 yards per game and 4.7 yards per carry.
This is a younger offensive line with no seniors starting on the line. Junior center Carson Hinzman is the leader of the line and has been a stellar performer dating back to last year's national title run, when he stepped up at left guard with Josh Simmons' injury. This year, he has held strong at the center position and helped lead one of the best pass-protecting lines in the nation.
Considering that the Buckeyes started two sophomores at left and right tackle, Phillip Daniels and Austin Siereveld, the unit has held up well and is only getting better by the week.
Rolling into their 6-0 record, this Buckeyes team can thank their offensive line for playing a massive role in winning all but one game by two or more possessions. The line helps the offense control the line of scrimmage and own the time of possession.
Entering the back half of the season, Ohio State only really has one game considered a challenge with Michigan at the end of the season, but this is a team that looks like they are well on its way to the College Football Playoffs thanks to the five guys on the offensive line.