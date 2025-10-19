Ohio State's Ryan Day focusing on important detail for student athletes
Although Ohio State took care of business with a 34-0 win Saturday in Madison, Wisconsin, against the Wisconsin Badgers, the Buckeyes sent an even bigger off-field message that can be applied to any circumstance in life.
Day's coaching resume speaks for itself, but his humanistic side shined through as the CBS Sports desk team noted.
Unlike other college football coaches, Day puts a huge emphasis on mental health and the well-being of his student-athletes. Wins are temporary, according to Day. But life is forever, as Buckeye position groups visit the local children's hospital every Friday before games, regardless of the home, road, or opponent they play that week.
"We want to be there for them," Day said during the feature. "Understanding that you have physical health and mental health, and that you need to make sure you're taking care of both."
Following the shutout win, Day said he was pleased with the way the Buckeyes responded during the road trip, emphasizing letting the offense become more free-flowing.
“We wanted to come out and throw the ball more in this game and try to get a feel of where we really are in the passing game because we know we are going to need both here down the stretch," Day told reporters. "That’s a defense that I think is a very good defense. They don’t always get put in the best situations throughout the season. I said to our offense, this is a defense that tackles well and they’re well coached. When we broke down it was because we either lost focus or didn’t execute all the way down the field.
Day says though, in particular, that quarterback Julian Sayin has become more comfortable in the Buckeyes' system.
"The amount of information he is processing and that those guys go through in those meetings is well done," Day added. "When you see it translate on the field, that is winning football. Is he perfect? No, there are things he is going to work to get better at. But, he has got a bright future ahead of him."
The Buckeyes will be off this coming weekend before their remaining schedule takes shape to begin November. The home stretch of the season will see three of their final five games in Columbus, as their season finale will see it face the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor Thanksgiving weekend.
Nonetheless, though, the Buckeyes appear to have maintained their winning formula.