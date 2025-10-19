What we learned from Ohio State's shutout against Wisconsin
Another day, another blowout.
The Ohio State Buckeyes steamrolled the Wisconsin Badgers in a 34-0 win on the road to remain undefeated with their seventh win of the season.
While Wisconsin's defense was able to get a few key blows in with five tackles for loss and one sack, it wouldn't be enough to stop the Buckeye offense from netting almost 500 yards from scrimmage. Buckeye receivers Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith combined for 208 receiving yards as Ohio State's passing offense flourished at Camp Randall Stadium.
The victory would include Ohio State's second shutout of the year, with the first coming in a 70-0 win over Grambling State last month.
Quarterback Julian Sayin looked like a passing machine as he earned 393 passing yards on the day. He ended the game with four passing touchdowns, including two to Tate, as he looked like a passing machine with 36 completions on 42 attempts. He logged his fourth game of 300 passing yards or more this season, which he last earned in a blowout victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers earlier this month.
While Tate and Smith proved to be his favorite targets on Saturday, eight other players would walk away with at least one reception, including running back Bo Jackson and a Purdue transfer in tight end Max Klare.
"We wanted to come out and throw the ball more in this game," Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said in his postgame press conference. "Try to get a feel for where we really are in the passing game because we know we're going to need (both the run game and the pass game) here down the stretch."
Ohio State entered the game tied for fourth in the nation in total yards allowed, which put them ahead of a few Big Ten opponents and on par with Indiana. The defense continued to put in work with three sacks, seven tackles for loss and one quarterback hurry.
Linebacker Sonny Styles nabbed the team's only interception of the game, a quick recovery from a short pass that bounced off the hands of Wisconsin back Cade Yacamelli. The senior linebacker would add on two solo tackles and one tackle for loss. The duo of Arvell Reese and Caden Curry logged a combined two sacks and three tackles for loss.
Ohio State will move on to face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Nov. 1 at Ohio Stadium.