Ohio State Set to Hire Familiar Face as QB Analyst
The Ohio State Buckeyes are bringing back a familiar face to Ryan Day’s offensive coaching staff ahead of next season.
Per reports from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Buckeyes are expected to hire former Akron offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Billy Fessler as a QB analyst. Fessler was set to join Chip Kelly at UCLA this offseason. However, those plans changed when Kelly made the move to Columbus to become OSU’s offensive coordinator, and now Fessler is following along.
Fessler is already familiar with the expectations that come with coaching at Ohio State. He served as a graduate assistant under Day in 2020 and 2021 before making the in-state trip to Akron, where he’s coached for the past two seasons.
A former Penn State quarterback, Fessler was a Nittany Lion for four seasons but saw very limited action and was mostly a backup and a holder on field goals. He went 1 for 2 passing for eight yards in his college career, seeing action in Penn State’s 56-0 win over Georgia State in Sept. 2017.
Fessler will now be able to work closely with transfer QB Will Howard and returning signal-caller Devin Brown, as the two will continue battling for the starting job ahead of next season. The Buckeyes have a talented quarterback room that also includes Alabama transfer Julian Sayin and incoming freshman Air Noland. Five-star quarterback Tavien St. Clair headlines the 2025 recruiting class and is expected to be a major part of Ohio State’s future as well.
Ohio State will kickoff the 2024 season against Akron on Saturday, Aug. 31.