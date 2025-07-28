Ohio State Star Gets Honest About Michigan Sign Stealing Game
The Ohio State Buckeyes have had a rough record against the Michigan Wolverines throughout Ryan Day's tenure. While the national championship he won last season healed some of those blemishes, Day needs to find a way to take down Michigan this upcoming season. However, one could argue that not all the losses that Day has sustained against Michigan is his fault.
The Wolverines reportedly stole the signs of opponents during Jack Sawyer's sophomore season, and in admitting to losing to Michigan fair and square over the last two seasons, he spoke on that second season with the Buckeyes and how absurd the Wolverines' game plan was.
Sawyer basically says the Buckeyes were calling some unforeseen plays, which he basically says no one would ever expect in that situation, and even then, the Wolverines immediately knew what was going on. It was obvious that they weren't playing on an even field.
Let's just say reports and stories like this certainly aren't shocking after the news broke that several of their staff had been stealing opponents' signs prior to games. That said, here's how Sawyer phrased his thoughts.
Coming out of high school, Sawyer was one of the best defensive ends to ever come to Columbus. A five-star talent, Sawyer recently made his mark on the program by taking a fumble back to the house to seal a College Football Playoff victory against the Texas Longhorns. That felt like the pinnacle of the team's postseason.
As for the Buckeyes-Wolverines battle in 2022, Michigan won 45-23, and it might have more consequences coming its way for its inappropriate behavior during that season. C.J. Stroud still ended with two touchdowns, so the Wolverines clearly weren't good enough to keep his receivers out of the end zone, even with knowing what play was coming next.
That said, Sawyer is continuing his football career in the NFL after being taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2025 NFL Draft.