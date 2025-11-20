Ohio State star linebacker shares secret to adapting Matt Patricia's scheme fast
All the talk this season regarding the number one-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes has been fixated on the success of the defense created by defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.
The addition of Patricia has brought a whole new element to the defense as the team focuses on a more pro-style approach, which has clearly paid dividends, with the team 10-0 on the season.
Ohio State senior linebacker Sonny Styles discussed with the media the key aspect that has Patricia helping them click so quickly in his defensive scheme.
"He's a teacher of the game, so I think it's bigger than scheme. He's able to help us understand football in general and the way he's teaching the scheme, like understanding concepts and stuff like that. We're able to adapt it and do a lot of different variations because we understand all the different concepts."
Styles has been a rockstar on this Buckeyes defense as he is tied with Arvell Reese for the team lead in tackles with 58. In addition to the tackles, Styles also has two pass deflections, one interception, and one forced fumble on the season.
Ohio State's defense is on pace to have one of the best seasons by a unit in college football history, as it is first in the nation in total defense (212.6 yards allowed per game) and points (7.5 allowed per game). They are also second in pass defense (131.2 yards allowed per game) and rush defense (81.4 yards allowed per game).
Nothing appears to be stopping this defense, which has already shut out two opponents and allowed 10 or more points in a game in four of the 10 games it has played this season. The only game that was a one-possession game was the opener against the Texas Longhorns, and Ohio State held the Arch Manning-led offense to just seven points.
There are so many weapons on this defense that have made it rock with Styles being the run stopper at linebacker and Reese, along with Caden Curry, being the top pass rushers. Fans can't forget the most complete defender in college football, safety Caleb Downs, as the quarterback of the secondary.
Patricia deserves a ton of credit for putting together one of the scariest defenses in recent memory, and there appears to be no slowing down this unit. If the Buckeyes win the national title this season, the biggest reason will be the defense's play.