Ohio State pass rusher gets honest about leaving 2024 national title in the past
That fantastic 2024 national championship team for the Ohio State Buckeyes feels like a thing of the past.
At least that's what the current team is thinking. Buckeyes senior defensive end Caden Curry was one of the key members of that 2024 championship team, but he has his sights set on winning another one this season.
"It’s great that we have a national championship, but we’re also a team that doesn’t have Gold Pants, we’re also a team that doesn’t have a Big Ten championship."
Curry has been a force on this defense this season, putting up historical numbers. This year, Curry has racked up 43 tackles, a team-high seven sacks, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection.
The Buckeyes' defense has been as dominant as any unit in college football. They are currently first in the nation in total defense, allowing 212.6 yards per game, and first in points allowed per game, allowing 7.5. Ohio State is also second in pass defense with 131.2 yards allowed per game and second in rush defense with 81.4 yards allowed per game.
One of the key pieces of the defense has been Curry, who went from a rotational player in 2024 to one of the top pass rushers in the nation. Curry, Arvell Reese, Kenyatta Jackson Jr., and Kayden McDonald have been the consistent guys making life a living nightmare for quarterbacks this season. Ohio State has sacked the quarterback 25 times this season.
Only two more games are on the schedule for the Buckeyes as they finish up the regular season against the Rutgers Scarlett Knights and the showdown with the Michigan Wolverines. Ohio State is still expected to make the College Football Playoff, pending any disastrous end to the season.
Once they work through those games, they are most likely going to make the trip to Indianapolis to play in the Big Ten Championship game. The most likely opponent will be another undefeated team, the Indiana Hoosiers.
How the Buckeyes handle the next three games will show their true colors going into the playoffs. There are concerns that, since Ohio State has blown out all but one opponent on the schedule, the question is whether they can play with adversity in front of them.
Regardless, this roster is deep and talented enough to compete with any team in college football and looks poised to repeat as national champions, hopefully adding a Big Ten title trophy to their trophy case.