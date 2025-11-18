Ryan Day reveals Ohio State's ultimate goal, they'll stop at nothing to achieve it
While winning the first 10 games of the regular season is quite an accomplishment for the Ohio State Buckeyes, they are not satisfied with that.
The Buckeyes have bulldozed through the schedule with all but one game being decided by one possession. After the first game of the season against the Texas Longhorns, which ended in a 14-7 win for Ohio State, the school has since won every game by 18 points, including taking down the UCLA Bruins 48-10 in its most recent game.
Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day can sleep well at night knowing that his team is in a good position the rest of the way, his team is not about to take it for granted. Day shared with the media how his team is hungry to achieve their first major goal of the season: winning the Big Ten title.
“We don’t take anything for granted, we don’t make any assumptions. Every week, every Saturday, an opportunity to get to Indianapolis is on the line, that’s the way it is here, right now.”
“We want to get to Indy, we haven’t got to Indy here. There is nobody on this team that has been to Indy right now, and they know it.”
Despite winning a conference title being the first goal of the Buckeyes each season, the school has struggled to achieve it in the last few seasons. In the Day era, Ohio State has only won the Big Ten twice and hasn't won it since 2020.
What has held Ohio State back from winning the conference more often is its more hated rival, the Michigan Wolverines. The Buckeyes have lost to the Wolverines four years in a row, which has prevented them from either building momentum heading into the Big Ten title and College Football Playoff or from reaching the postseason altogether.
The first goal for the Buckeyes should be to get past Michigan, as that is usually a good indication they can make it to the Big Ten title game. After that, they will most likely have to focus on Indiana to win the conference championship game against them.
With the nation's No. 1 defense and one of the Heisman Trophy favorites at quarterback, this Buckeyes team is built like a championship team, but they will need to prove it first. Bringing home a 2025 Big Ten championship trophy to Columbus would be a good place to start.