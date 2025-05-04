Ohio State Star WR Jeremiah Smith Receives More Heisman Hype
Jeremiah Smith exploded onto the scene in his freshman year for the Ohio State Buckeyes. As a 19-year-old, he absolutely dominated secondaries week in and week out, establishing himself as an absolute force in the nation, a premier NFL Draft prospect, and a name to watch come awards season.
With 76 total catches for 1315 yards and 15 touchdowns — and six rushes for 47 yards and another score for good measure — in his first year and a championship finish, Smith arguably had one of the greatest freshman seasons in college football history. It's not at all surprising, then, that everyone is expecting great things from him in his sophomore campaign.
For comparison, 2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter had 96 catches for 1258 yards and 16 total touchdowns. Of course, Hunter also played defense, but it is noteworthy that Smith arguably had the better offensive season last year. Now, Vegas is expecting him to build on his freshman season and submit an even better Heisman bid in 2025.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has him fourth on their early Heisman odds, at +1200. He's the first non-quarterback on the board, with LSU's Garrett Nussmeier leading the way at +800, followed by Texas's Arch Manning at +800 and Clemson's Cade Klubnik at +900.
Preseason Heisman odds aren't exactly great predictors, though, especially this early in the calendar. In August 2024, BetMGM had Oregon's Dillon Gabriel leading at +700. Following him were Georgia's Carson Beck at +750, Texas's Quinn Ewers at +1000, and Alabama's Jalen Milroe at +1000.
Hunter and Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, who finished second in voting, didn't crack the top 20. Neither did 5th-place finisher Cameron Skattebo out of Arizona State. 4th-place Cam Ward, 2025 first-overall pick out of Miami, was at +2000.
Clearly, these preseason odds can be pretty hit-or-miss, with more misses than hits usually. The names that end up hitting are established talents who have already proven to be great. Only time will tell how high on the Heisman odds Jeremiah Smith will end up climbing in his second year with the Buckeyes.
